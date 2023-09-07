Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $10.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue of $440 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.50, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.