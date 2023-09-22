Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 40 cents to $90.03 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 40 cents to $90.03 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 3 cents to $93.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 6 cents to $2.56 a gallon. October heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 15 cents to $23.84 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.39 Japanese yen from 147.54 yen. It fell to $1.0647 from $1.0661 against the euro.

