Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 61 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 23 cents to $93.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. October heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.38 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,946.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 40 cents to $23.39 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.86 Japanese yen from 147.45 yen. It rose to $1.0661 from $1.0635 against the euro.

