Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.64 to $90.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.82 to $93.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.74 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.48 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,932.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $22.99 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.45 Japanese yen from 147.46 yen. It fell to $1.0635 from $1.0732 against the euro.

