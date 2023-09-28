CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|580½
|583½
|575¼
|578¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|608
|611
|602¾
|606½
|—
|¾
|May
|627
|629¾
|622
|624¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|640½
|641
|634¼
|636¼
|—1½
|Sep
|651¾
|652½
|648¾
|649
|—2¼
|Dec
|667¾
|669
|664¼
|664¾
|—3
|Mar
|681¼
|681¼
|677¾
|677¾
|—3¾
|May
|681¼
|—4
|Jul
|663½
|—5¼
|Sep
|671
|—5¼
|Dec
|680
|—5¼
|Mar
|686¾
|—5¼
|May
|687
|—5¼
|Jul
|677
|—5¼
|Est. sales 74,091.
|Wed.’s sales 94,295
|Wed.’s open int 416,761,
|up 1,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|483¾
|489¼
|481
|488½
|+5¼
|Mar
|498½
|504
|496
|503¼
|+5
|May
|506¾
|512½
|504¾
|511¾
|+5
|Jul
|511½
|517
|509¼
|516¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|508¾
|512½
|507
|512
|+3¼
|Dec
|512¼
|515
|510¼
|514½
|+2¼
|Mar
|522
|525
|520
|524½
|+2¼
|May
|528¼
|529½
|527¾
|529½
|+2¼
|Jul
|528
|529
|525¼
|529
|+2¼
|Sep
|501
|+1½
|Dec
|496½
|497¾
|495¼
|497
|+¾
|Jul
|514
|515¾
|514
|514½
|+2
|Dec
|493¾
|496
|493¾
|495½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 155,128.
|Wed.’s sales 205,587
|Wed.’s open int 1,346,338,
|up 6,731
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|440½
|448½
|438¾
|444½
|+7¼
|Mar
|461¾
|464¾
|461
|461¼
|+8½
|May
|470¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|469¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|452½
|+8¼
|Dec
|436¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|437¾
|+8¼
|May
|443¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|403¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|419½
|+8¼
|Jul
|370¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|386½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 319.
|Wed.’s sales 194
|Wed.’s open int 4,111
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1303
|1307
|1287
|1300½
|—2¾
|Jan
|1322½
|1326½
|1307¼
|1319¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|1335½
|1339½
|1321½
|1331½
|—4¼
|May
|1344
|1348¾
|1332¼
|1340¾
|—4
|Jul
|1347
|1351
|1336¼
|1343¼
|—4
|Aug
|1328¾
|1333¼
|1320
|1325¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|1288¾
|1292¼
|1282½
|1286¼
|—3¾
|Nov
|1272½
|1276
|1264¼
|1269¾
|—3¼
|Jan
|1276½
|1277¼
|1270½
|1275½
|—3
|Mar
|1265¼
|1267¼
|1265¼
|1267¼
|—3¼
|May
|1262¾
|1262¾
|1262¼
|1262½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1264
|—4
|Aug
|1258
|—4
|Sep
|1226
|—4
|Nov
|1214
|1214
|1213
|1213
|—3¾
|Jul
|1213
|—3¾
|Nov
|1159¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 260,367.
|Wed.’s sales 286,462
|Wed.’s open int 777,024
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|59.61
|59.75
|58.07
|58.53
|—1.08
|Dec
|58.27
|58.50
|56.58
|56.91
|—1.33
|Jan
|57.77
|57.93
|56.12
|56.41
|—1.27
|Mar
|57.22
|57.33
|55.64
|55.89
|—1.20
|May
|56.95
|57.01
|55.41
|55.65
|—1.12
|Jul
|56.66
|56.66
|55.18
|55.40
|—1.07
|Aug
|56.12
|56.12
|54.76
|54.93
|—1.03
|Sep
|55.62
|55.62
|54.31
|54.44
|—.98
|Oct
|55.00
|55.09
|53.84
|53.87
|—.95
|Dec
|54.68
|54.82
|53.45
|53.60
|—.92
|Jan
|53.52
|—.91
|Mar
|53.36
|—.90
|May
|53.22
|—.88
|Jul
|53.09
|—.85
|Aug
|52.75
|—.90
|Sep
|52.40
|—.94
|Oct
|51.82
|—.90
|Dec
|51.62
|—.85
|Jul
|51.53
|—.85
|Oct
|51.52
|—.85
|Dec
|51.26
|—.85
|Est. sales 137,000.
|Wed.’s sales 154,190
|Wed.’s open int 433,317
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|390.20
|394.50
|388.70
|392.40
|+2.30
|Dec
|389.10
|393.50
|387.50
|391.50
|+2.40
|Jan
|385.30
|389.50
|383.60
|387.90
|+2.60
|Mar
|378.60
|382.60
|377.00
|381.30
|+2.70
|May
|375.40
|379.20
|373.50
|378.10
|+3.00
|Jul
|375.90
|379.70
|374.10
|378.80
|+3.10
|Aug
|374.20
|378.20
|372.70
|377.40
|+3.20
|Sep
|371.60
|375.50
|370.00
|374.70
|+3.10
|Oct
|368.60
|371.10
|368.00
|370.40
|+3.50
|Dec
|367.10
|370.90
|367.10
|370.20
|+3.00
|Jan
|368.00
|369.30
|367.30
|368.90
|+3.10
|Mar
|365.00
|+2.40
|May
|362.60
|+2.40
|Jul
|362.90
|+2.20
|Aug
|360.70
|+2.20
|Sep
|357.60
|+2.20
|Oct
|354.20
|+2.20
|Dec
|353.40
|+2.20
|Jul
|351.90
|+2.20
|Oct
|351.90
|+2.20
|Dec
|346.30
|+2.20
|Est. sales 126,967.
|Wed.’s sales 170,515
|Wed.’s open int 469,346,
|up 781
