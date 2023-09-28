CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 580½ 583½ 575¼ 578¾ — ¾ Mar 608 611 602¾ 606½ — ¾ May 627 629¾ 622 624¾ —1¼ Jul 640½ 641 634¼ 636¼ —1½ Sep 651¾ 652½ 648¾ 649 —2¼ Dec 667¾ 669 664¼ 664¾ —3 Mar 681¼ 681¼ 677¾ 677¾ —3¾ May 681¼ —4 Jul 663½ —5¼ Sep 671 —5¼ Dec 680 —5¼ Mar 686¾ —5¼ May 687 —5¼ Jul 677 —5¼ Est. sales 74,091. Wed.’s sales 94,295 Wed.’s open int 416,761, up 1,000 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 483¾ 489¼ 481 488½ +5¼ Mar 498½ 504 496 503¼ +5 May 506¾ 512½ 504¾ 511¾ +5 Jul 511½ 517 509¼ 516¼ +4¾ Sep 508¾ 512½ 507 512 +3¼ Dec 512¼ 515 510¼ 514½ +2¼ Mar 522 525 520 524½ +2¼ May 528¼ 529½ 527¾ 529½ +2¼ Jul 528 529 525¼ 529 +2¼ Sep 501 +1½ Dec 496½ 497¾ 495¼ 497 +¾ Jul 514 515¾ 514 514½ +2 Dec 493¾ 496 493¾ 495½ —1¼ Est. sales 155,128. Wed.’s sales 205,587 Wed.’s open int 1,346,338, up 6,731 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 440½ 448½ 438¾ 444½ +7¼ Mar 461¾ 464¾ 461 461¼ +8½ May 470¾ +8¼ Jul 469¼ +8¼ Sep 452½ +8¼ Dec 436¼ +8¼ Mar 437¾ +8¼ May 443¾ +8¼ Jul 403¾ +8¼ Sep 419½ +8¼ Jul 370¾ +8¼ Sep 386½ +8¼ Est. sales 319. Wed.’s sales 194 Wed.’s open int 4,111 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1303 1307 1287 1300½ —2¾ Jan 1322½ 1326½ 1307¼ 1319¼ —3¾ Mar 1335½ 1339½ 1321½ 1331½ —4¼ May 1344 1348¾ 1332¼ 1340¾ —4 Jul 1347 1351 1336¼ 1343¼ —4 Aug 1328¾ 1333¼ 1320 1325¾ —4¼ Sep 1288¾ 1292¼ 1282½ 1286¼ —3¾ Nov 1272½ 1276 1264¼ 1269¾ —3¼ Jan 1276½ 1277¼ 1270½ 1275½ —3 Mar 1265¼ 1267¼ 1265¼ 1267¼ —3¼ May 1262¾ 1262¾ 1262¼ 1262½ —4¼ Jul 1264 —4 Aug 1258 —4 Sep 1226 —4 Nov 1214 1214 1213 1213 —3¾ Jul 1213 —3¾ Nov 1159¼ —3¾ Est. sales 260,367. Wed.’s sales 286,462 Wed.’s open int 777,024 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 59.61 59.75 58.07 58.53 —1.08 Dec 58.27 58.50 56.58 56.91 —1.33 Jan 57.77 57.93 56.12 56.41 —1.27 Mar 57.22 57.33 55.64 55.89 —1.20 May 56.95 57.01 55.41 55.65 —1.12 Jul 56.66 56.66 55.18 55.40 —1.07 Aug 56.12 56.12 54.76 54.93 —1.03 Sep 55.62 55.62 54.31 54.44 —.98 Oct 55.00 55.09 53.84 53.87 —.95 Dec 54.68 54.82 53.45 53.60 —.92 Jan 53.52 —.91 Mar 53.36 —.90 May 53.22 —.88 Jul 53.09 —.85 Aug 52.75 —.90 Sep 52.40 —.94 Oct 51.82 —.90 Dec 51.62 —.85 Jul 51.53 —.85 Oct 51.52 —.85 Dec 51.26 —.85 Est. sales 137,000. Wed.’s sales 154,190 Wed.’s open int 433,317 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 390.20 394.50 388.70 392.40 +2.30 Dec 389.10 393.50 387.50 391.50 +2.40 Jan 385.30 389.50 383.60 387.90 +2.60 Mar 378.60 382.60 377.00 381.30 +2.70 May 375.40 379.20 373.50 378.10 +3.00 Jul 375.90 379.70 374.10 378.80 +3.10 Aug 374.20 378.20 372.70 377.40 +3.20 Sep 371.60 375.50 370.00 374.70 +3.10 Oct 368.60 371.10 368.00 370.40 +3.50 Dec 367.10 370.90 367.10 370.20 +3.00 Jan 368.00 369.30 367.30 368.90 +3.10 Mar 365.00 +2.40 May 362.60 +2.40 Jul 362.90 +2.20 Aug 360.70 +2.20 Sep 357.60 +2.20 Oct 354.20 +2.20 Dec 353.40 +2.20 Jul 351.90 +2.20 Oct 351.90 +2.20 Dec 346.30 +2.20 Est. sales 126,967. Wed.’s sales 170,515 Wed.’s open int 469,346, up 781

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.