CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 577 590 573¾ 589 +9½ Mar 603½ 616½ 600¾ 615½ +9 May 620¾ 633½ 618 632¾ +9 Jul 629½ 643½ 628 642¾ +9¼ Sep 641¼ 656¼ 641¼ 654¾ +9 Dec 656½ 671¾ 656½ 670½ +9½ Mar 670 684½ 670 683¾ +9¾ May 684 688 682¾ 688 +9½ Jul 660½ 672½ 660½ 672½ +9½ Sep 680 +9½ Dec 689 +9½ Mar 695¾ +9½ May 696 +9½ Jul 686 +9½ Est. sales 65,380. Fri.’s sales 70,326 Fri.’s open int 412,575, up 1,645 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475¼ 482½ 473¾ 481¼ +4 Mar 490½ 497 488½ 495¾ +3½ May 500 505¼ 497¼ 504¼ +3¼ Jul 503½ 509½ 501½ 508½ +3 Sep 501 506¾ 499¾ 506 +3 Dec 505½ 510 503½ 509½ +2½ Mar 515 519¾ 513½ 519¼ +2½ May 521 524 521 524 +2½ Jul 519¼ 524¾ 519¼ 524¾ +3 Sep 498 500 496¾ 496¾ +3½ Dec 492¾ 496 489½ 494½ +4¼ Jul 510½ +4¼ Dec 493¾ 496¼ 493¾ 496¼ +3 Est. sales 148,072. Fri.’s sales 150,955 Fri.’s open int 1,329,412, up 8,104 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¾ 436 423½ 433½ +8¾ Mar 447 450¼ 445¼ 449¾ +8½ May 458¼ +9¾ Jul 456¾ +9¾ Sep 440 +9¾ Dec 423¾ +9¾ Mar 425¼ +9¾ May 431¼ +9¾ Jul 391¼ +9¾ Sep 407 +9¾ Jul 358¼ +9¾ Sep 374 +9¾ Est. sales 377. Fri.’s sales 700 Fri.’s open int 4,162 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1295¼ 1300 1284½ 1297¾ +1½ Jan 1312¼ 1318 1302¼ 1315½ +2 Mar 1323¼ 1329¼ 1314½ 1327 +2¼ May 1330¼ 1337 1322½ 1335 +3 Jul 1331½ 1338¾ 1324½ 1336¾ +3½ Aug 1314¼ 1321¼ 1307¾ 1318¾ +3¼ Sep 1272¾ 1280 1268¾ 1278½ +3¾ Nov 1254½ 1263¼ 1251 1261¾ +5 Jan 1258 1267¾ 1258 1267¾ +5¼ Mar 1258¾ +5½ May 1253¾ 1254½ 1253¾ 1254½ +5½ Jul 1255¾ +5½ Aug 1249¾ +5½ Sep 1217¾ +5½ Nov 1202 1207¼ 1198 1207¼ +6½ Jul 1207¼ +6½ Nov 1153½ +6½ Est. sales 163,866. Fri.’s sales 208,707 Fri.’s open int 769,027 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 60.95 60.95 58.65 58.75 —2.10 Dec 59.72 59.73 57.40 57.48 —2.14 Jan 58.86 58.91 56.85 56.98 —1.97 Mar 58.43 58.43 56.33 56.49 —1.87 May 57.87 57.87 56.02 56.18 —1.80 Jul 57.47 57.47 55.67 55.83 —1.73 Aug 57.03 57.03 55.17 55.32 —1.69 Sep 56.11 56.11 54.63 54.78 —1.65 Oct 54.78 54.78 54.04 54.11 —1.62 Dec 55.24 55.24 53.61 53.74 —1.55 Jan 54.22 54.25 53.53 53.61 —1.52 Mar 53.38 53.56 53.38 53.40 —1.46 May 53.16 —1.43 Jul 54.00 54.00 53.00 53.00 —1.43 Aug 52.71 —1.39 Sep 52.38 —1.36 Oct 52.00 —1.22 Dec 51.75 —1.33 Jul 51.66 —1.33 Oct 51.65 —1.33 Dec 51.39 —1.33 Est. sales 177,577. Fri.’s sales 159,535 Fri.’s open int 453,277 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 388.40 393.40 386.80 392.00 +3.80 Dec 385.80 391.30 384.60 389.80 +4.00 Jan 382.30 387.50 381.40 386.30 +4.00 Mar 376.30 381.10 375.70 380.10 +3.80 May 372.50 377.30 372.00 376.10 +3.70 Jul 372.30 377.20 372.30 376.10 +3.80 Aug 371.10 375.20 370.50 374.50 +4.00 Sep 368.10 372.30 367.70 371.60 +3.90 Oct 364.80 368.30 364.80 367.30 +4.00 Dec 364.00 368.80 363.30 367.70 +4.60 Jan 363.50 367.50 363.50 366.00 +4.60 Mar 362.00 +5.00 May 359.90 +5.30 Jul 360.30 +5.30 Aug 357.80 +5.60 Sep 354.40 +5.60 Oct 351.00 +5.60 Dec 350.20 +5.50 Jul 348.70 +5.50 Oct 348.70 +5.50 Dec 343.10 +5.50 Est. sales 136,195. Fri.’s sales 124,170 Fri.’s open int 471,886, up 3,451

