CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|577
|590
|573¾
|589
|+9½
|Mar
|603½
|616½
|600¾
|615½
|+9
|May
|620¾
|633½
|618
|632¾
|+9
|Jul
|629½
|643½
|628
|642¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|641¼
|656¼
|641¼
|654¾
|+9
|Dec
|656½
|671¾
|656½
|670½
|+9½
|Mar
|670
|684½
|670
|683¾
|+9¾
|May
|684
|688
|682¾
|688
|+9½
|Jul
|660½
|672½
|660½
|672½
|+9½
|Sep
|680
|+9½
|Dec
|689
|+9½
|Mar
|695¾
|+9½
|May
|696
|+9½
|Jul
|686
|+9½
|Est. sales 65,380.
|Fri.’s sales 70,326
|Fri.’s open int 412,575,
|up 1,645
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475¼
|482½
|473¾
|481¼
|+4
|Mar
|490½
|497
|488½
|495¾
|+3½
|May
|500
|505¼
|497¼
|504¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|503½
|509½
|501½
|508½
|+3
|Sep
|501
|506¾
|499¾
|506
|+3
|Dec
|505½
|510
|503½
|509½
|+2½
|Mar
|515
|519¾
|513½
|519¼
|+2½
|May
|521
|524
|521
|524
|+2½
|Jul
|519¼
|524¾
|519¼
|524¾
|+3
|Sep
|498
|500
|496¾
|496¾
|+3½
|Dec
|492¾
|496
|489½
|494½
|+4¼
|Jul
|510½
|+4¼
|Dec
|493¾
|496¼
|493¾
|496¼
|+3
|Est. sales 148,072.
|Fri.’s sales 150,955
|Fri.’s open int 1,329,412,
|up 8,104
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|428¾
|436
|423½
|433½
|+8¾
|Mar
|447
|450¼
|445¼
|449¾
|+8½
|May
|458¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|456¾
|+9¾
|Sep
|440
|+9¾
|Dec
|423¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|425¼
|+9¾
|May
|431¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|391¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|407
|+9¾
|Jul
|358¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|374
|+9¾
|Est. sales 377.
|Fri.’s sales 700
|Fri.’s open int 4,162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1295¼
|1300
|1284½
|1297¾
|+1½
|Jan
|1312¼
|1318
|1302¼
|1315½
|+2
|Mar
|1323¼
|1329¼
|1314½
|1327
|+2¼
|May
|1330¼
|1337
|1322½
|1335
|+3
|Jul
|1331½
|1338¾
|1324½
|1336¾
|+3½
|Aug
|1314¼
|1321¼
|1307¾
|1318¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|1272¾
|1280
|1268¾
|1278½
|+3¾
|Nov
|1254½
|1263¼
|1251
|1261¾
|+5
|Jan
|1258
|1267¾
|1258
|1267¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|1258¾
|+5½
|May
|1253¾
|1254½
|1253¾
|1254½
|+5½
|Jul
|1255¾
|+5½
|Aug
|1249¾
|+5½
|Sep
|1217¾
|+5½
|Nov
|1202
|1207¼
|1198
|1207¼
|+6½
|Jul
|1207¼
|+6½
|Nov
|1153½
|+6½
|Est. sales 163,866.
|Fri.’s sales 208,707
|Fri.’s open int 769,027
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|60.95
|60.95
|58.65
|58.75
|—2.10
|Dec
|59.72
|59.73
|57.40
|57.48
|—2.14
|Jan
|58.86
|58.91
|56.85
|56.98
|—1.97
|Mar
|58.43
|58.43
|56.33
|56.49
|—1.87
|May
|57.87
|57.87
|56.02
|56.18
|—1.80
|Jul
|57.47
|57.47
|55.67
|55.83
|—1.73
|Aug
|57.03
|57.03
|55.17
|55.32
|—1.69
|Sep
|56.11
|56.11
|54.63
|54.78
|—1.65
|Oct
|54.78
|54.78
|54.04
|54.11
|—1.62
|Dec
|55.24
|55.24
|53.61
|53.74
|—1.55
|Jan
|54.22
|54.25
|53.53
|53.61
|—1.52
|Mar
|53.38
|53.56
|53.38
|53.40
|—1.46
|May
|53.16
|—1.43
|Jul
|54.00
|54.00
|53.00
|53.00
|—1.43
|Aug
|52.71
|—1.39
|Sep
|52.38
|—1.36
|Oct
|52.00
|—1.22
|Dec
|51.75
|—1.33
|Jul
|51.66
|—1.33
|Oct
|51.65
|—1.33
|Dec
|51.39
|—1.33
|Est. sales 177,577.
|Fri.’s sales 159,535
|Fri.’s open int 453,277
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|388.40
|393.40
|386.80
|392.00
|+3.80
|Dec
|385.80
|391.30
|384.60
|389.80
|+4.00
|Jan
|382.30
|387.50
|381.40
|386.30
|+4.00
|Mar
|376.30
|381.10
|375.70
|380.10
|+3.80
|May
|372.50
|377.30
|372.00
|376.10
|+3.70
|Jul
|372.30
|377.20
|372.30
|376.10
|+3.80
|Aug
|371.10
|375.20
|370.50
|374.50
|+4.00
|Sep
|368.10
|372.30
|367.70
|371.60
|+3.90
|Oct
|364.80
|368.30
|364.80
|367.30
|+4.00
|Dec
|364.00
|368.80
|363.30
|367.70
|+4.60
|Jan
|363.50
|367.50
|363.50
|366.00
|+4.60
|Mar
|362.00
|+5.00
|May
|359.90
|+5.30
|Jul
|360.30
|+5.30
|Aug
|357.80
|+5.60
|Sep
|354.40
|+5.60
|Oct
|351.00
|+5.60
|Dec
|350.20
|+5.50
|Jul
|348.70
|+5.50
|Oct
|348.70
|+5.50
|Dec
|343.10
|+5.50
|Est. sales 136,195.
|Fri.’s sales 124,170
|Fri.’s open int 471,886,
|up 3,451
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.