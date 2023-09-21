CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|589
|590¼
|575
|575¾
|—13
|Mar
|615½
|616¼
|601¾
|602¼
|—12½
|May
|631½
|632
|618½
|619
|—11¾
|Jul
|640
|640
|628
|628¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|649
|649
|640¼
|640¾
|—10¾
|Dec
|663½
|665¼
|656¼
|656¾
|—10
|Mar
|673½
|674
|670½
|670½
|—9¼
|May
|675½
|—8¾
|Jul
|660
|—7¾
|Sep
|667½
|—7¾
|Dec
|676½
|—7¾
|Mar
|683¼
|—7¾
|May
|683½
|—7¾
|Jul
|673½
|—7¾
|Est. sales 73,424.
|Wed.’s sales 104,327
|Wed.’s open int 408,569,
|up 4,832
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|481
|482½
|474
|475¼
|—7
|Mar
|495¼
|497¼
|489
|490
|—6¾
|May
|504¾
|505¾
|497½
|498½
|—7
|Jul
|509½
|510¼
|501¾
|502¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|508
|508
|500
|500¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|510¾
|511¾
|504
|505
|—6¼
|Mar
|520¾
|521¼
|514
|514¾
|—6½
|May
|521¾
|521¾
|519½
|519½
|—6¾
|Jul
|525¼
|525¼
|520
|520
|—6¼
|Sep
|489¾
|—4
|Dec
|492
|492
|486½
|486¾
|—4½
|Jul
|502¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|490
|490
|487½
|487¾
|—2
|Est. sales 181,095.
|Wed.’s sales 288,814
|Wed.’s open int 1,311,309,
|up 19,115
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|436
|436¼
|418¼
|419
|—17
|Mar
|447
|447
|434¾
|434¾
|—16¾
|May
|450¼
|450¼
|442½
|442½
|—15¾
|Jul
|441
|—15¾
|Sep
|424¼
|—15¾
|Dec
|408
|—15¾
|Mar
|409½
|—15¾
|May
|415½
|—15¾
|Jul
|375½
|—15¾
|Sep
|391¼
|—15¾
|Jul
|342½
|—15¾
|Sep
|358¼
|—15¾
|Est. sales 531.
|Wed.’s sales 617
|Wed.’s open int 4,327
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1319¾
|1322
|1293
|1293¾
|—26¼
|Jan
|1336½
|1338
|1310
|1310¾
|—25½
|Mar
|1346½
|1348½
|1321¾
|1322¼
|—24½
|May
|1352¾
|1354
|1329¼
|1330
|—23½
|Jul
|1354
|1355
|1331
|1332
|—22
|Aug
|1333¾
|1333¾
|1312¾
|1314
|—20½
|Sep
|1291¼
|1291¼
|1270¾
|1272¼
|—19¾
|Nov
|1272
|1272¾
|1252¾
|1254
|—18¼
|Jan
|1265½
|1265½
|1259¾
|1259¾
|—17¾
|Mar
|1250¼
|—17
|May
|1246¼
|—16¾
|Jul
|1247¾
|—16½
|Aug
|1241¾
|—16½
|Sep
|1209¾
|—16½
|Nov
|1199
|—16½
|Jul
|1199
|—14
|Nov
|1145¼
|—14
|Est. sales 230,349.
|Wed.’s sales 199,822
|Wed.’s open int 773,714,
|up 494
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|60.68
|60.91
|59.50
|59.65
|—1.03
|Dec
|59.29
|59.56
|58.29
|58.40
|—.89
|Jan
|58.80
|58.96
|57.74
|57.81
|—.98
|Mar
|58.41
|58.54
|57.29
|57.35
|—1.07
|May
|58.27
|58.29
|57.00
|57.07
|—1.09
|Jul
|57.77
|57.91
|56.63
|56.72
|—1.06
|Aug
|57.11
|57.28
|56.16
|56.22
|—.97
|Sep
|56.00
|56.59
|55.60
|55.69
|—.87
|Oct
|55.57
|55.87
|55.03
|55.03
|—.77
|Dec
|55.20
|55.58
|54.55
|54.66
|—.73
|Jan
|54.76
|55.08
|54.43
|54.52
|—.69
|Mar
|54.25
|—.68
|May
|54.09
|54.09
|54.07
|54.07
|—.59
|Jul
|54.12
|54.12
|53.90
|53.91
|—.60
|Aug
|53.59
|—.60
|Sep
|53.36
|—.63
|Oct
|52.93
|—.69
|Dec
|52.83
|52.83
|52.71
|52.71
|—.70
|Jul
|52.62
|—.70
|Oct
|52.61
|—.70
|Dec
|52.35
|—.70
|Est. sales 185,861.
|Wed.’s sales 138,328
|Wed.’s open int 456,837
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|397.30
|397.80
|390.10
|390.30
|—6.90
|Dec
|395.20
|395.60
|387.90
|388.10
|—7.00
|Jan
|391.60
|391.90
|384.60
|384.80
|—6.80
|Mar
|385.00
|385.40
|378.80
|379.00
|—6.40
|May
|381.60
|381.70
|375.00
|375.30
|—6.30
|Jul
|381.40
|381.40
|374.90
|375.30
|—6.10
|Aug
|379.20
|379.60
|373.10
|373.40
|—5.80
|Sep
|376.00
|376.00
|370.30
|370.30
|—5.70
|Oct
|366.40
|367.60
|365.50
|365.80
|—5.80
|Dec
|372.10
|372.10
|365.50
|365.90
|—5.80
|Jan
|364.00
|—5.90
|Mar
|359.60
|—5.80
|May
|357.20
|—5.70
|Jul
|357.60
|—5.60
|Aug
|354.80
|—5.60
|Sep
|351.40
|—5.50
|Oct
|348.60
|—5.50
|Dec
|347.80
|—5.60
|Jul
|346.30
|—5.60
|Oct
|346.30
|—5.60
|Dec
|340.70
|—5.60
|Est. sales 110,324.
|Wed.’s sales 128,867
|Wed.’s open int 463,989,
|up 4,113
