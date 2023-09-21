CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 589 590¼ 575 575¾ —13 Mar 615½ 616¼ 601¾ 602¼ —12½ May 631½ 632 618½ 619 —11¾ Jul 640 640 628 628¾ —10¾ Sep 649 649 640¼ 640¾ —10¾ Dec 663½ 665¼ 656¼ 656¾ —10 Mar 673½ 674 670½ 670½ —9¼ May 675½ —8¾ Jul 660 —7¾ Sep 667½ —7¾ Dec 676½ —7¾ Mar 683¼ —7¾ May 683½ —7¾ Jul 673½ —7¾ Est. sales 73,424. Wed.’s sales 104,327 Wed.’s open int 408,569, up 4,832 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 481 482½ 474 475¼ —7 Mar 495¼ 497¼ 489 490 —6¾ May 504¾ 505¾ 497½ 498½ —7 Jul 509½ 510¼ 501¾ 502¾ —7¼ Sep 508 508 500 500¾ —7¼ Dec 510¾ 511¾ 504 505 —6¼ Mar 520¾ 521¼ 514 514¾ —6½ May 521¾ 521¾ 519½ 519½ —6¾ Jul 525¼ 525¼ 520 520 —6¼ Sep 489¾ —4 Dec 492 492 486½ 486¾ —4½ Jul 502¼ —4¾ Dec 490 490 487½ 487¾ —2 Est. sales 181,095. Wed.’s sales 288,814 Wed.’s open int 1,311,309, up 19,115 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 436 436¼ 418¼ 419 —17 Mar 447 447 434¾ 434¾ —16¾ May 450¼ 450¼ 442½ 442½ —15¾ Jul 441 —15¾ Sep 424¼ —15¾ Dec 408 —15¾ Mar 409½ —15¾ May 415½ —15¾ Jul 375½ —15¾ Sep 391¼ —15¾ Jul 342½ —15¾ Sep 358¼ —15¾ Est. sales 531. Wed.’s sales 617 Wed.’s open int 4,327 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1319¾ 1322 1293 1293¾ —26¼ Jan 1336½ 1338 1310 1310¾ —25½ Mar 1346½ 1348½ 1321¾ 1322¼ —24½ May 1352¾ 1354 1329¼ 1330 —23½ Jul 1354 1355 1331 1332 —22 Aug 1333¾ 1333¾ 1312¾ 1314 —20½ Sep 1291¼ 1291¼ 1270¾ 1272¼ —19¾ Nov 1272 1272¾ 1252¾ 1254 —18¼ Jan 1265½ 1265½ 1259¾ 1259¾ —17¾ Mar 1250¼ —17 May 1246¼ —16¾ Jul 1247¾ —16½ Aug 1241¾ —16½ Sep 1209¾ —16½ Nov 1199 —16½ Jul 1199 —14 Nov 1145¼ —14 Est. sales 230,349. Wed.’s sales 199,822 Wed.’s open int 773,714, up 494 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 60.68 60.91 59.50 59.65 —1.03 Dec 59.29 59.56 58.29 58.40 —.89 Jan 58.80 58.96 57.74 57.81 —.98 Mar 58.41 58.54 57.29 57.35 —1.07 May 58.27 58.29 57.00 57.07 —1.09 Jul 57.77 57.91 56.63 56.72 —1.06 Aug 57.11 57.28 56.16 56.22 —.97 Sep 56.00 56.59 55.60 55.69 —.87 Oct 55.57 55.87 55.03 55.03 —.77 Dec 55.20 55.58 54.55 54.66 —.73 Jan 54.76 55.08 54.43 54.52 —.69 Mar 54.25 —.68 May 54.09 54.09 54.07 54.07 —.59 Jul 54.12 54.12 53.90 53.91 —.60 Aug 53.59 —.60 Sep 53.36 —.63 Oct 52.93 —.69 Dec 52.83 52.83 52.71 52.71 —.70 Jul 52.62 —.70 Oct 52.61 —.70 Dec 52.35 —.70 Est. sales 185,861. Wed.’s sales 138,328 Wed.’s open int 456,837 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 397.30 397.80 390.10 390.30 —6.90 Dec 395.20 395.60 387.90 388.10 —7.00 Jan 391.60 391.90 384.60 384.80 —6.80 Mar 385.00 385.40 378.80 379.00 —6.40 May 381.60 381.70 375.00 375.30 —6.30 Jul 381.40 381.40 374.90 375.30 —6.10 Aug 379.20 379.60 373.10 373.40 —5.80 Sep 376.00 376.00 370.30 370.30 —5.70 Oct 366.40 367.60 365.50 365.80 —5.80 Dec 372.10 372.10 365.50 365.90 —5.80 Jan 364.00 —5.90 Mar 359.60 —5.80 May 357.20 —5.70 Jul 357.60 —5.60 Aug 354.80 —5.60 Sep 351.40 —5.50 Oct 348.60 —5.50 Dec 347.80 —5.60 Jul 346.30 —5.60 Oct 346.30 —5.60 Dec 340.70 —5.60 Est. sales 110,324. Wed.’s sales 128,867 Wed.’s open int 463,989, up 4,113

