The Associated Press

September 18, 2023, 4:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 604 604¼ 587 591¼ —13
Mar 629 629 613½ 616¾ —12¾
May 644¼ 644½ 629¾ 633¼ —12
Jul 650¾ 650¾ 638¼ 640½ —11½
Sep 661 661 649½ 651¼ —11¼
Dec 674½ 676¼ 663¾ 665½ —10¾
Mar 685¼ 685¼ 676½ 678¼ —10
May 681¾ —9¾
Jul 664¼ —9
Sep 671¾ —9
Dec 680¾ —9
Mar 687½ —9
May 687¾ —9
Jul 677¾ —9
Est. sales 100,732. Fri.’s sales 106,060
Fri.’s open int 398,294, up 784
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 475¼ 478¾ 469 471½ —4¾
Mar 489½ 492½ 483¾ 485¾ —4¾
May 497½ 501 492½ 494½ —4½
Jul 502½ 505½ 497¼ 499 —4¾
Sep 502¼ 504¾ 497 499 —4¼
Dec 507¼ 510 502½ 504¼ —4¼
Mar 517¾ 518½ 512½ 514¼ —4½
May 519¼ —4½
Jul 523 523 519¼ 519¾ —4½
Sep 489½ —3½
Dec 488¼ 488¼ 485 486½ —3½
Jul 503 503 500¾ 500¾ —3
Dec 485¼ 489¾ 485¼ 487½ —2¼
Est. sales 217,839. Fri.’s sales 194,685
Fri.’s open int 1,260,772, up 4,214
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 484¾ 485 454 454 —25
Mar 485¾ 487¾ 464¾ 465½ —24¼
May 479½ 479½ 471 471 —24¼
Jul 469½ —24¼
Sep 452¾ —24¼
Dec 436½ —24¼
Mar 438 —24¼
May 444 —24¼
Jul 404 —24¼
Sep 419¾ —24¼
Jul 371 —24¼
Sep 386¾ —24¼
Est. sales 827. Fri.’s sales 230
Fri.’s open int 4,433
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1340 1344½ 1315½ 1316¾ —23½
Jan 1355 1360 1331½ 1332¾ —23
Mar 1364¾ 1370 1342½ 1343½ —22
May 1371¼ 1375½ 1349½ 1350¼ —20¾
Jul 1369 1374¼ 1349½ 1350¼ —19¾
Aug 1347¼ 1352 1329¼ 1329½ —19½
Sep 1302¾ 1303 1284 1284½ —18½
Nov 1281½ 1284 1263¾ 1264¼ —18¼
Jan 1273½ 1273½ 1269¼ 1269¼ —18¼
Mar 1263¼ 1263¼ 1259¼ 1259¼ —16¾
May 1269 1269 1255¼ 1255¼ —16¼
Jul 1256¾ —16¼
Aug 1250¾ —15½
Sep 1218¾ —15½
Nov 1206½ —15½
Jul 1204 —15½
Nov 1150¼ —15½
Est. sales 234,276. Fri.’s sales 209,026
Fri.’s open int 761,988, up 13,350
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 63.38 63.60 62.04 62.39 —.99
Dec 62.10 62.27 60.63 60.94 —1.12
Jan 61.52 61.68 60.06 60.33 —1.18
Mar 61.02 61.18 59.55 59.81 —1.23
May 60.61 60.81 59.16 59.39 —1.29
Jul 60.07 60.09 58.58 58.85 —1.31
Aug 58.91 58.91 57.93 58.12 —1.32
Sep 57.82 57.82 57.15 57.36 —1.34
Oct 56.94 56.94 56.40 56.51 —1.36
Dec 57.25 57.25 55.87 56.06 —1.38
Jan 55.86 —1.39
Mar 55.58 —1.39
May 55.30 —1.39
Jul 55.17 —1.38
Aug 54.84 —1.39
Sep 54.54 —1.37
Oct 54.13 —1.43
Dec 54.06 —1.38
Jul 53.97 —1.38
Oct 53.96 —1.38
Dec 53.70 —1.38
Est. sales 125,776. Fri.’s sales 179,982
Fri.’s open int 464,905
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 393.20 394.60 390.10 390.40 —3.20
Dec 392.10 393.20 387.70 387.90 —4.20
Jan 388.90 390.20 384.40 384.50 —4.60
Mar 383.70 384.70 378.70 378.90 —4.70
May 379.60 380.30 374.70 374.90 —4.30
Jul 378.00 379.80 374.50 374.70 —3.90
Aug 381.30 381.30 372.40 373.00 —3.60
Sep 373.50 374.40 369.40 370.10 —3.40
Oct 375.20 375.20 365.50 365.80 —3.10
Dec 368.90 369.60 365.30 366.00 —2.90
Jan 364.20 —2.90
Mar 359.70 —2.30
May 357.30 —2.20
Jul 357.50 —2.20
Aug 354.80 —2.10
Sep 351.50 —2.20
Oct 349.00 —2.40
Dec 348.40 —2.80
Jul 346.90 —2.80
Oct 346.90 —2.80
Dec 341.30 —2.80
Est. sales 106,054. Fri.’s sales 127,962
Fri.’s open int 462,496

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

