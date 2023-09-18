CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 604 604¼ 587 591¼ —13 Mar 629 629 613½ 616¾ —12¾ May 644¼ 644½ 629¾ 633¼ —12 Jul 650¾ 650¾ 638¼ 640½ —11½ Sep 661 661 649½ 651¼ —11¼ Dec 674½ 676¼ 663¾ 665½ —10¾ Mar 685¼ 685¼ 676½ 678¼ —10 May 681¾ —9¾ Jul 664¼ —9 Sep 671¾ —9 Dec 680¾ —9 Mar 687½ —9 May 687¾ —9 Jul 677¾ —9 Est. sales 100,732. Fri.’s sales 106,060 Fri.’s open int 398,294, up 784 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475¼ 478¾ 469 471½ —4¾ Mar 489½ 492½ 483¾ 485¾ —4¾ May 497½ 501 492½ 494½ —4½ Jul 502½ 505½ 497¼ 499 —4¾ Sep 502¼ 504¾ 497 499 —4¼ Dec 507¼ 510 502½ 504¼ —4¼ Mar 517¾ 518½ 512½ 514¼ —4½ May 519¼ —4½ Jul 523 523 519¼ 519¾ —4½ Sep 489½ —3½ Dec 488¼ 488¼ 485 486½ —3½ Jul 503 503 500¾ 500¾ —3 Dec 485¼ 489¾ 485¼ 487½ —2¼ Est. sales 217,839. Fri.’s sales 194,685 Fri.’s open int 1,260,772, up 4,214 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 484¾ 485 454 454 —25 Mar 485¾ 487¾ 464¾ 465½ —24¼ May 479½ 479½ 471 471 —24¼ Jul 469½ —24¼ Sep 452¾ —24¼ Dec 436½ —24¼ Mar 438 —24¼ May 444 —24¼ Jul 404 —24¼ Sep 419¾ —24¼ Jul 371 —24¼ Sep 386¾ —24¼ Est. sales 827. Fri.’s sales 230 Fri.’s open int 4,433 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1340 1344½ 1315½ 1316¾ —23½ Jan 1355 1360 1331½ 1332¾ —23 Mar 1364¾ 1370 1342½ 1343½ —22 May 1371¼ 1375½ 1349½ 1350¼ —20¾ Jul 1369 1374¼ 1349½ 1350¼ —19¾ Aug 1347¼ 1352 1329¼ 1329½ —19½ Sep 1302¾ 1303 1284 1284½ —18½ Nov 1281½ 1284 1263¾ 1264¼ —18¼ Jan 1273½ 1273½ 1269¼ 1269¼ —18¼ Mar 1263¼ 1263¼ 1259¼ 1259¼ —16¾ May 1269 1269 1255¼ 1255¼ —16¼ Jul 1256¾ —16¼ Aug 1250¾ —15½ Sep 1218¾ —15½ Nov 1206½ —15½ Jul 1204 —15½ Nov 1150¼ —15½ Est. sales 234,276. Fri.’s sales 209,026 Fri.’s open int 761,988, up 13,350 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 63.38 63.60 62.04 62.39 —.99 Dec 62.10 62.27 60.63 60.94 —1.12 Jan 61.52 61.68 60.06 60.33 —1.18 Mar 61.02 61.18 59.55 59.81 —1.23 May 60.61 60.81 59.16 59.39 —1.29 Jul 60.07 60.09 58.58 58.85 —1.31 Aug 58.91 58.91 57.93 58.12 —1.32 Sep 57.82 57.82 57.15 57.36 —1.34 Oct 56.94 56.94 56.40 56.51 —1.36 Dec 57.25 57.25 55.87 56.06 —1.38 Jan 55.86 —1.39 Mar 55.58 —1.39 May 55.30 —1.39 Jul 55.17 —1.38 Aug 54.84 —1.39 Sep 54.54 —1.37 Oct 54.13 —1.43 Dec 54.06 —1.38 Jul 53.97 —1.38 Oct 53.96 —1.38 Dec 53.70 —1.38 Est. sales 125,776. Fri.’s sales 179,982 Fri.’s open int 464,905 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 393.20 394.60 390.10 390.40 —3.20 Dec 392.10 393.20 387.70 387.90 —4.20 Jan 388.90 390.20 384.40 384.50 —4.60 Mar 383.70 384.70 378.70 378.90 —4.70 May 379.60 380.30 374.70 374.90 —4.30 Jul 378.00 379.80 374.50 374.70 —3.90 Aug 381.30 381.30 372.40 373.00 —3.60 Sep 373.50 374.40 369.40 370.10 —3.40 Oct 375.20 375.20 365.50 365.80 —3.10 Dec 368.90 369.60 365.30 366.00 —2.90 Jan 364.20 —2.90 Mar 359.70 —2.30 May 357.30 —2.20 Jul 357.50 —2.20 Aug 354.80 —2.10 Sep 351.50 —2.20 Oct 349.00 —2.40 Dec 348.40 —2.80 Jul 346.90 —2.80 Oct 346.90 —2.80 Dec 341.30 —2.80 Est. sales 106,054. Fri.’s sales 127,962 Fri.’s open int 462,496

