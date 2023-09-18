CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|604
|604¼
|587
|591¼
|—13
|Mar
|629
|629
|613½
|616¾
|—12¾
|May
|644¼
|644½
|629¾
|633¼
|—12
|Jul
|650¾
|650¾
|638¼
|640½
|—11½
|Sep
|661
|661
|649½
|651¼
|—11¼
|Dec
|674½
|676¼
|663¾
|665½
|—10¾
|Mar
|685¼
|685¼
|676½
|678¼
|—10
|May
|681¾
|—9¾
|Jul
|664¼
|—9
|Sep
|671¾
|—9
|Dec
|680¾
|—9
|Mar
|687½
|—9
|May
|687¾
|—9
|Jul
|677¾
|—9
|Est. sales 100,732.
|Fri.’s sales 106,060
|Fri.’s open int 398,294,
|up 784
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475¼
|478¾
|469
|471½
|—4¾
|Mar
|489½
|492½
|483¾
|485¾
|—4¾
|May
|497½
|501
|492½
|494½
|—4½
|Jul
|502½
|505½
|497¼
|499
|—4¾
|Sep
|502¼
|504¾
|497
|499
|—4¼
|Dec
|507¼
|510
|502½
|504¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|517¾
|518½
|512½
|514¼
|—4½
|May
|519¼
|—4½
|Jul
|523
|523
|519¼
|519¾
|—4½
|Sep
|489½
|—3½
|Dec
|488¼
|488¼
|485
|486½
|—3½
|Jul
|503
|503
|500¾
|500¾
|—3
|Dec
|485¼
|489¾
|485¼
|487½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 217,839.
|Fri.’s sales 194,685
|Fri.’s open int 1,260,772,
|up 4,214
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|484¾
|485
|454
|454
|—25
|Mar
|485¾
|487¾
|464¾
|465½
|—24¼
|May
|479½
|479½
|471
|471
|—24¼
|Jul
|469½
|—24¼
|Sep
|452¾
|—24¼
|Dec
|436½
|—24¼
|Mar
|438
|—24¼
|May
|444
|—24¼
|Jul
|404
|—24¼
|Sep
|419¾
|—24¼
|Jul
|371
|—24¼
|Sep
|386¾
|—24¼
|Est. sales 827.
|Fri.’s sales 230
|Fri.’s open int 4,433
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1340
|1344½
|1315½
|1316¾
|—23½
|Jan
|1355
|1360
|1331½
|1332¾
|—23
|Mar
|1364¾
|1370
|1342½
|1343½
|—22
|May
|1371¼
|1375½
|1349½
|1350¼
|—20¾
|Jul
|1369
|1374¼
|1349½
|1350¼
|—19¾
|Aug
|1347¼
|1352
|1329¼
|1329½
|—19½
|Sep
|1302¾
|1303
|1284
|1284½
|—18½
|Nov
|1281½
|1284
|1263¾
|1264¼
|—18¼
|Jan
|1273½
|1273½
|1269¼
|1269¼
|—18¼
|Mar
|1263¼
|1263¼
|1259¼
|1259¼
|—16¾
|May
|1269
|1269
|1255¼
|1255¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|1256¾
|—16¼
|Aug
|1250¾
|—15½
|Sep
|1218¾
|—15½
|Nov
|1206½
|—15½
|Jul
|1204
|—15½
|Nov
|1150¼
|—15½
|Est. sales 234,276.
|Fri.’s sales 209,026
|Fri.’s open int 761,988,
|up 13,350
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|63.38
|63.60
|62.04
|62.39
|—.99
|Dec
|62.10
|62.27
|60.63
|60.94
|—1.12
|Jan
|61.52
|61.68
|60.06
|60.33
|—1.18
|Mar
|61.02
|61.18
|59.55
|59.81
|—1.23
|May
|60.61
|60.81
|59.16
|59.39
|—1.29
|Jul
|60.07
|60.09
|58.58
|58.85
|—1.31
|Aug
|58.91
|58.91
|57.93
|58.12
|—1.32
|Sep
|57.82
|57.82
|57.15
|57.36
|—1.34
|Oct
|56.94
|56.94
|56.40
|56.51
|—1.36
|Dec
|57.25
|57.25
|55.87
|56.06
|—1.38
|Jan
|55.86
|—1.39
|Mar
|55.58
|—1.39
|May
|55.30
|—1.39
|Jul
|55.17
|—1.38
|Aug
|54.84
|—1.39
|Sep
|54.54
|—1.37
|Oct
|54.13
|—1.43
|Dec
|54.06
|—1.38
|Jul
|53.97
|—1.38
|Oct
|53.96
|—1.38
|Dec
|53.70
|—1.38
|Est. sales 125,776.
|Fri.’s sales 179,982
|Fri.’s open int 464,905
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|393.20
|394.60
|390.10
|390.40
|—3.20
|Dec
|392.10
|393.20
|387.70
|387.90
|—4.20
|Jan
|388.90
|390.20
|384.40
|384.50
|—4.60
|Mar
|383.70
|384.70
|378.70
|378.90
|—4.70
|May
|379.60
|380.30
|374.70
|374.90
|—4.30
|Jul
|378.00
|379.80
|374.50
|374.70
|—3.90
|Aug
|381.30
|381.30
|372.40
|373.00
|—3.60
|Sep
|373.50
|374.40
|369.40
|370.10
|—3.40
|Oct
|375.20
|375.20
|365.50
|365.80
|—3.10
|Dec
|368.90
|369.60
|365.30
|366.00
|—2.90
|Jan
|364.20
|—2.90
|Mar
|359.70
|—2.30
|May
|357.30
|—2.20
|Jul
|357.50
|—2.20
|Aug
|354.80
|—2.10
|Sep
|351.50
|—2.20
|Oct
|349.00
|—2.40
|Dec
|348.40
|—2.80
|Jul
|346.90
|—2.80
|Oct
|346.90
|—2.80
|Dec
|341.30
|—2.80
|Est. sales 106,054.
|Fri.’s sales 127,962
|Fri.’s open int 462,496
