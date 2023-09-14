Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 14, 2023, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 567½ —1½
Dec 595½ 597¾ 583½ 593¾ —3½
Mar 622½ 623¾ 610¼ 620¼ —3¼
May 638½ 640¼ 627¾ 636¾ —3¼
Jul 647¼ 647¾ 636¼ 644¼ —3¼
Sep 658¾ 658¾ 648¼ 655½ —3½
Dec 673¾ 673¾ 663¼ 670 —3½
Mar 682¾ —3½
May 687½ —3¼
Jul 669¾ —3¼
Sep 677¼ —3¼
Dec 686¼ —3¼
Mar 693 —3¼
May 693¼ —3¼
Jul 683¼ —3¼
Est. sales 81,572. Wed.’s sales 104,005
Wed.’s open int 396,714, up 5,045
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 455¾ 462½ 455¾ 462½ —1½
Dec 482 484¾ 478¼ 480½ —1¾
Mar 495¾ 498½ 492¼ 494½ —1¾
May 503 507 500¾ 502¾ —1¾
Jul 508¼ 511¼ 505¼ 507½ —1
Sep 505¾ 507¾ 502½ 505 ¾
Dec 510 512 506¾ 509½ ½
Mar 520 521½ 518 519½ ¾
May 526½ 526½ 524½ 524½ ¾
Jul 523¾ 524¾ 523¾ 524¾ ¾
Sep 493¾ ¼
Dec 490¾ 492 489¾ 490¾ ¼
Jul 504½ ¼
Dec 490½ 490½ 489¾ 489¾
Est. sales 172,265. Wed.’s sales 254,720
Wed.’s open int 1,264,913
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 461 —8
Dec 492 495½ 472¾ 479¾ —13
Mar 502½ 502½ 484¼ 490¾ —12¼
May 496¼ —12¼
Jul 494¾ —12¼
Sep 478 —12¼
Dec 463 463 461¾ 461¾ +6¼
Mar 463¼ +6¼
May 469¼ +6¼
Jul 429¼ +6¼
Sep 445 +6¼
Est. sales 496. Wed.’s sales 256
Wed.’s open int 4,538, up 20
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1343¾ +7¾
Nov 1349¾ 1364½ 1346¼ 1360½ +10¾
Jan 1367 1379½ 1362½ 1375¾ +9½
Mar 1375½ 1388¼ 1371¼ 1385 +9¼
May 1384 1393¾ 1377 1390¾ +9
Jul 1381¾ 1393 1376¼ 1390 +8¾
Aug 1361 1370 1354 1367 +8
Sep 1313½ 1322 1308¾ 1320¾ +7¼
Nov 1292¾ 1303¼ 1287¾ 1301¼ +8¼
Jan 1297¾ 1305½ 1297¾ 1305½ +7¾
Mar 1291½ 1293½ 1291½ 1293½ +7¼
May 1288¾ +7¼
Jul 1290 +7¼
Aug 1282¾ +11
Sep 1240¼ 1250¾ 1240¼ 1250¾ +11
Nov 1238¼ +6¾
Jul 1235¾ +6¾
Nov 1182 +6¾
Est. sales 233,682. Wed.’s sales 242,947
Wed.’s open int 741,690, up 1,643
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 64.43
Oct 62.84 63.32 62.26 62.90 +.06
Dec 61.72 62.13 61.08 61.72
Jan 61.33 61.66 60.62 61.29 +.02
Mar 61.00 61.29 60.28 60.93 +.02
May 60.72 61.01 60.06 60.68 +.01
Jul 60.50 60.64 59.76 60.28 —.02
Aug 59.47 59.82 59.02 59.62 —.03
Sep 58.69 59.20 58.69 58.93 +.01
Oct 57.97 58.09 57.53 58.09 +.02
Dec 57.78 57.78 57.00 57.64 +.03
Jan 57.15 57.47 57.15 57.47 +.03
Mar 57.21 +.03
May 56.96 +.03
Jul 56.85 +.03
Aug 56.56 +.03
Sep 56.25 +.03
Oct 55.93 +.03
Dec 55.86 +.03
Jul 55.77 +.03
Oct 55.76 +.03
Dec 55.50 +.03
Est. sales 108,724. Wed.’s sales 152,394
Wed.’s open int 471,662, up 229
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 401.90
Oct 396.20 402.90 396.20 400.40 +4.50
Dec 395.00 402.10 394.70 399.40 +4.60
Jan 392.90 398.50 391.50 396.30 +4.10
Mar 387.10 392.50 386.20 390.30 +3.30
May 384.40 388.10 382.20 385.90 +3.00
Jul 384.00 387.60 382.00 385.50 +3.00
Aug 381.40 385.50 380.40 383.40 +3.00
Sep 377.20 381.90 377.20 379.70 +2.90
Oct 372.50 376.80 372.50 374.70 +3.30
Dec 372.50 376.40 371.00 374.70 +3.70
Jan 372.60 +3.60
Mar 367.50 +3.60
May 365.00 +3.60
Jul 365.20 +3.40
Aug 362.30 +3.40
Sep 359.40 +3.40
Oct 356.10 +3.50
Dec 355.30 +3.50
Jul 353.80 +3.50
Oct 353.80 +3.50
Dec 348.20 +3.50
Est. sales 136,692. Wed.’s sales 147,462
Wed.’s open int 460,767, up 3,322

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

