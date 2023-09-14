CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 567½ —1½ Dec 595½ 597¾ 583½ 593¾ —3½ Mar 622½ 623¾ 610¼ 620¼ —3¼ May 638½ 640¼ 627¾ 636¾ —3¼ Jul 647¼ 647¾ 636¼ 644¼ —3¼ Sep 658¾ 658¾ 648¼ 655½ —3½ Dec 673¾ 673¾ 663¼ 670 —3½ Mar 682¾ —3½ May 687½ —3¼ Jul 669¾ —3¼ Sep 677¼ —3¼ Dec 686¼ —3¼ Mar 693 —3¼ May 693¼ —3¼ Jul 683¼ —3¼ Est. sales 81,572. Wed.’s sales 104,005 Wed.’s open int 396,714, up 5,045 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 455¾ 462½ 455¾ 462½ —1½ Dec 482 484¾ 478¼ 480½ —1¾ Mar 495¾ 498½ 492¼ 494½ —1¾ May 503 507 500¾ 502¾ —1¾ Jul 508¼ 511¼ 505¼ 507½ —1 Sep 505¾ 507¾ 502½ 505 — ¾ Dec 510 512 506¾ 509½ — ½ Mar 520 521½ 518 519½ — ¾ May 526½ 526½ 524½ 524½ — ¾ Jul 523¾ 524¾ 523¾ 524¾ — ¾ Sep 493¾ — ¼ Dec 490¾ 492 489¾ 490¾ — ¼ Jul 504½ — ¼ Dec 490½ 490½ 489¾ 489¾ +½ Est. sales 172,265. Wed.’s sales 254,720 Wed.’s open int 1,264,913 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 461 —8 Dec 492 495½ 472¾ 479¾ —13 Mar 502½ 502½ 484¼ 490¾ —12¼ May 496¼ —12¼ Jul 494¾ —12¼ Sep 478 —12¼ Dec 463 463 461¾ 461¾ +6¼ Mar 463¼ +6¼ May 469¼ +6¼ Jul 429¼ +6¼ Sep 445 +6¼ Est. sales 496. Wed.’s sales 256 Wed.’s open int 4,538, up 20 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1343¾ +7¾ Nov 1349¾ 1364½ 1346¼ 1360½ +10¾ Jan 1367 1379½ 1362½ 1375¾ +9½ Mar 1375½ 1388¼ 1371¼ 1385 +9¼ May 1384 1393¾ 1377 1390¾ +9 Jul 1381¾ 1393 1376¼ 1390 +8¾ Aug 1361 1370 1354 1367 +8 Sep 1313½ 1322 1308¾ 1320¾ +7¼ Nov 1292¾ 1303¼ 1287¾ 1301¼ +8¼ Jan 1297¾ 1305½ 1297¾ 1305½ +7¾ Mar 1291½ 1293½ 1291½ 1293½ +7¼ May 1288¾ +7¼ Jul 1290 +7¼ Aug 1282¾ +11 Sep 1240¼ 1250¾ 1240¼ 1250¾ +11 Nov 1238¼ +6¾ Jul 1235¾ +6¾ Nov 1182 +6¾ Est. sales 233,682. Wed.’s sales 242,947 Wed.’s open int 741,690, up 1,643 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 64.43 Oct 62.84 63.32 62.26 62.90 +.06 Dec 61.72 62.13 61.08 61.72 Jan 61.33 61.66 60.62 61.29 +.02 Mar 61.00 61.29 60.28 60.93 +.02 May 60.72 61.01 60.06 60.68 +.01 Jul 60.50 60.64 59.76 60.28 —.02 Aug 59.47 59.82 59.02 59.62 —.03 Sep 58.69 59.20 58.69 58.93 +.01 Oct 57.97 58.09 57.53 58.09 +.02 Dec 57.78 57.78 57.00 57.64 +.03 Jan 57.15 57.47 57.15 57.47 +.03 Mar 57.21 +.03 May 56.96 +.03 Jul 56.85 +.03 Aug 56.56 +.03 Sep 56.25 +.03 Oct 55.93 +.03 Dec 55.86 +.03 Jul 55.77 +.03 Oct 55.76 +.03 Dec 55.50 +.03 Est. sales 108,724. Wed.’s sales 152,394 Wed.’s open int 471,662, up 229 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 401.90 Oct 396.20 402.90 396.20 400.40 +4.50 Dec 395.00 402.10 394.70 399.40 +4.60 Jan 392.90 398.50 391.50 396.30 +4.10 Mar 387.10 392.50 386.20 390.30 +3.30 May 384.40 388.10 382.20 385.90 +3.00 Jul 384.00 387.60 382.00 385.50 +3.00 Aug 381.40 385.50 380.40 383.40 +3.00 Sep 377.20 381.90 377.20 379.70 +2.90 Oct 372.50 376.80 372.50 374.70 +3.30 Dec 372.50 376.40 371.00 374.70 +3.70 Jan 372.60 +3.60 Mar 367.50 +3.60 May 365.00 +3.60 Jul 365.20 +3.40 Aug 362.30 +3.40 Sep 359.40 +3.40 Oct 356.10 +3.50 Dec 355.30 +3.50 Jul 353.80 +3.50 Oct 353.80 +3.50 Dec 348.20 +3.50 Est. sales 136,692. Wed.’s sales 147,462 Wed.’s open int 460,767, up 3,322

