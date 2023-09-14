CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|567½
|—1½
|Dec
|595½
|597¾
|583½
|593¾
|—3½
|Mar
|622½
|623¾
|610¼
|620¼
|—3¼
|May
|638½
|640¼
|627¾
|636¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|647¼
|647¾
|636¼
|644¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|658¾
|658¾
|648¼
|655½
|—3½
|Dec
|673¾
|673¾
|663¼
|670
|—3½
|Mar
|682¾
|—3½
|May
|687½
|—3¼
|Jul
|669¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|677¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|686¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|693
|—3¼
|May
|693¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|683¼
|—3¼
|Est. sales 81,572.
|Wed.’s sales 104,005
|Wed.’s open int 396,714,
|up 5,045
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|455¾
|462½
|455¾
|462½
|—1½
|Dec
|482
|484¾
|478¼
|480½
|—1¾
|Mar
|495¾
|498½
|492¼
|494½
|—1¾
|May
|503
|507
|500¾
|502¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|508¼
|511¼
|505¼
|507½
|—1
|Sep
|505¾
|507¾
|502½
|505
|—
|¾
|Dec
|510
|512
|506¾
|509½
|—
|½
|Mar
|520
|521½
|518
|519½
|—
|¾
|May
|526½
|526½
|524½
|524½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|523¾
|524¾
|523¾
|524¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|493¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|490¾
|492
|489¾
|490¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|504½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|490½
|490½
|489¾
|489¾
|+½
|Est. sales 172,265.
|Wed.’s sales 254,720
|Wed.’s open int 1,264,913
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|461
|—8
|Dec
|492
|495½
|472¾
|479¾
|—13
|Mar
|502½
|502½
|484¼
|490¾
|—12¼
|May
|496¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|494¾
|—12¼
|Sep
|478
|—12¼
|Dec
|463
|463
|461¾
|461¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|463¼
|+6¼
|May
|469¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|429¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|445
|+6¼
|Est. sales 496.
|Wed.’s sales 256
|Wed.’s open int 4,538,
|up 20
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1343¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1349¾
|1364½
|1346¼
|1360½
|+10¾
|Jan
|1367
|1379½
|1362½
|1375¾
|+9½
|Mar
|1375½
|1388¼
|1371¼
|1385
|+9¼
|May
|1384
|1393¾
|1377
|1390¾
|+9
|Jul
|1381¾
|1393
|1376¼
|1390
|+8¾
|Aug
|1361
|1370
|1354
|1367
|+8
|Sep
|1313½
|1322
|1308¾
|1320¾
|+7¼
|Nov
|1292¾
|1303¼
|1287¾
|1301¼
|+8¼
|Jan
|1297¾
|1305½
|1297¾
|1305½
|+7¾
|Mar
|1291½
|1293½
|1291½
|1293½
|+7¼
|May
|1288¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|1290
|+7¼
|Aug
|1282¾
|+11
|Sep
|1240¼
|1250¾
|1240¼
|1250¾
|+11
|Nov
|1238¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1235¾
|+6¾
|Nov
|1182
|+6¾
|Est. sales 233,682.
|Wed.’s sales 242,947
|Wed.’s open int 741,690,
|up 1,643
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|64.43
|Oct
|62.84
|63.32
|62.26
|62.90
|+.06
|Dec
|61.72
|62.13
|61.08
|61.72
|Jan
|61.33
|61.66
|60.62
|61.29
|+.02
|Mar
|61.00
|61.29
|60.28
|60.93
|+.02
|May
|60.72
|61.01
|60.06
|60.68
|+.01
|Jul
|60.50
|60.64
|59.76
|60.28
|—.02
|Aug
|59.47
|59.82
|59.02
|59.62
|—.03
|Sep
|58.69
|59.20
|58.69
|58.93
|+.01
|Oct
|57.97
|58.09
|57.53
|58.09
|+.02
|Dec
|57.78
|57.78
|57.00
|57.64
|+.03
|Jan
|57.15
|57.47
|57.15
|57.47
|+.03
|Mar
|57.21
|+.03
|May
|56.96
|+.03
|Jul
|56.85
|+.03
|Aug
|56.56
|+.03
|Sep
|56.25
|+.03
|Oct
|55.93
|+.03
|Dec
|55.86
|+.03
|Jul
|55.77
|+.03
|Oct
|55.76
|+.03
|Dec
|55.50
|+.03
|Est. sales 108,724.
|Wed.’s sales 152,394
|Wed.’s open int 471,662,
|up 229
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|401.90
|Oct
|396.20
|402.90
|396.20
|400.40
|+4.50
|Dec
|395.00
|402.10
|394.70
|399.40
|+4.60
|Jan
|392.90
|398.50
|391.50
|396.30
|+4.10
|Mar
|387.10
|392.50
|386.20
|390.30
|+3.30
|May
|384.40
|388.10
|382.20
|385.90
|+3.00
|Jul
|384.00
|387.60
|382.00
|385.50
|+3.00
|Aug
|381.40
|385.50
|380.40
|383.40
|+3.00
|Sep
|377.20
|381.90
|377.20
|379.70
|+2.90
|Oct
|372.50
|376.80
|372.50
|374.70
|+3.30
|Dec
|372.50
|376.40
|371.00
|374.70
|+3.70
|Jan
|372.60
|+3.60
|Mar
|367.50
|+3.60
|May
|365.00
|+3.60
|Jul
|365.20
|+3.40
|Aug
|362.30
|+3.40
|Sep
|359.40
|+3.40
|Oct
|356.10
|+3.50
|Dec
|355.30
|+3.50
|Jul
|353.80
|+3.50
|Oct
|353.80
|+3.50
|Dec
|348.20
|+3.50
|Est. sales 136,692.
|Wed.’s sales 147,462
|Wed.’s open int 460,767,
|up 3,322
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.