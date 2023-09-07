CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 578¼ 585 571½ 571½ —9½ Dec 609 613¾ 598 599¾ —9¼ Mar 634¾ 639¼ 624¼ 625¾ —8¾ May 651½ 656¼ 641½ 643 —8 Jul 656½ 664½ 650¼ 652 —7 Sep 669 674½ 662½ 663½ —6½ Dec 684¼ 688½ 677½ 677¾ —6½ Mar 696 698 689½ 689¾ —6½ May 692¾ —5½ Jul 671¼ —5½ Sep 678¾ —5½ Dec 687¾ —5½ Mar 694½ —5½ May 694¾ —5½ Jul 684¾ —5½ Est. sales 65,885. Wed.’s sales 79,217 Wed.’s open int 377,473, up 703 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 471¼ 474 468½ 470¾ — ¾ Dec 485 488½ 483¼ 486¼ +½ Mar 500 502½ 497½ 500 May 507¾ 510½ 505½ 508¼ Jul 511¾ 514¼ 509½ 511¾ — ¼ Sep 507 508¾ 505¼ 506½ — ¾ Dec 510¾ 512¼ 508¾ 510 —1 Mar 521½ 522¼ 519½ 520 —1½ May 525½ —1½ Jul 528½ 528½ 526¼ 526¼ —1½ Sep 496 —1 Dec 494½ 494½ 491 493 —1 Jul 506¾ —1 Dec 493 Est. sales 182,286. Wed.’s sales 191,589 Wed.’s open int 1,248,488, up 18,788 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 472½ —2½ Dec 498 499¼ 491¾ 496½ —2¼ Mar 507¼ 507¼ 504½ 506¼ —1¾ May 512¼ —1½ Jul 513 —1½ Sep 496¼ —1½ Dec 461½ —1½ Mar 463 —1½ May 469 —1½ Jul 429 —1½ Sep 444¾ —1½ Est. sales 291. Wed.’s sales 335 Wed.’s open int 4,201, up 76 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1349½ 1350 1345 1345 —15¼ Nov 1376¼ 1378 1357 1359½ —16¾ Jan 1389 1390½ 1370¾ 1373¾ —15½ Mar 1393¾ 1395½ 1376½ 1379½ —14½ May 1395¾ 1397 1380 1382¼ —13½ Jul 1392¼ 1393¾ 1377 1380 —13 Aug 1367 1367 1354½ 1356½ —12 Sep 1317¼ 1317½ 1308½ 1309½ —9¼ Nov 1297 1299 1286¾ 1289¾ —7¾ Jan 1295¾ 1295¾ 1293¾ 1293¾ —8¼ Mar 1284¾ 1284¾ 1279¾ 1282½ —8 May 1277¾ —8¼ Jul 1280 —7¾ Aug 1269¼ —7¾ Sep 1248¼ —7¾ Nov 1229¼ —8¼ Jul 1226¾ —8¼ Nov 1173 —8¼ Est. sales 161,439. Wed.’s sales 204,003 Wed.’s open int 720,115, up 3,915 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 65.35 65.35 63.86 63.86 —1.49 Oct 63.82 63.92 61.85 62.09 —1.69 Dec 62.39 62.52 60.62 60.78 —1.60 Jan 61.77 61.91 60.11 60.30 —1.46 Mar 61.23 61.40 59.71 59.98 —1.26 May 60.78 60.91 59.35 59.66 —1.13 Jul 60.18 60.36 58.92 59.20 —1.03 Aug 59.07 59.07 58.20 58.41 —.99 Sep 58.20 58.20 57.50 57.57 —.97 Oct 56.59 56.71 56.58 56.58 —1.01 Dec 56.62 56.62 55.97 56.10 —.99 Jan 55.92 —.99 Mar 55.60 —1.00 May 55.34 —.97 Jul 55.22 —.96 Aug 54.91 —.96 Sep 54.61 —.96 Oct 54.28 —1.00 Dec 54.26 —.96 Jul 54.17 —.96 Oct 54.16 —.96 Dec 53.90 —.96 Est. sales 148,557. Wed.’s sales 108,952 Wed.’s open int 458,871, up 4,422 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 407.10 407.10 403.40 403.40 —4.70 Oct 401.40 401.90 395.80 396.40 —4.50 Dec 399.30 400.00 394.40 395.30 —3.90 Jan 397.00 397.50 392.60 393.40 —3.50 Mar 392.00 392.30 388.40 389.40 —2.30 May 388.00 388.40 385.20 386.30 —1.40 Jul 387.20 387.70 384.90 386.20 —.60 Aug 385.60 385.60 382.90 384.40 —.10 Sep 381.70 381.70 379.00 380.70 +.20 Oct 374.20 376.00 374.20 375.10 +.20 Dec 373.40 375.60 373.40 374.60 +.30 Jan 372.70 +.30 Mar 367.30 +.10 May 364.60 Jul 364.90 —.10 Aug 362.00 —.10 Sep 358.60 —1.00 Oct 355.90 —.90 Dec 355.20 —.80 Jul 353.70 —.80 Oct 353.70 —.80 Dec 348.10 —.80 Est. sales 100,118. Wed.’s sales 110,190 Wed.’s open int 457,334, up 1,801

