CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|578¼
|585
|571½
|571½
|—9½
|Dec
|609
|613¾
|598
|599¾
|—9¼
|Mar
|634¾
|639¼
|624¼
|625¾
|—8¾
|May
|651½
|656¼
|641½
|643
|—8
|Jul
|656½
|664½
|650¼
|652
|—7
|Sep
|669
|674½
|662½
|663½
|—6½
|Dec
|684¼
|688½
|677½
|677¾
|—6½
|Mar
|696
|698
|689½
|689¾
|—6½
|May
|692¾
|—5½
|Jul
|671¼
|—5½
|Sep
|678¾
|—5½
|Dec
|687¾
|—5½
|Mar
|694½
|—5½
|May
|694¾
|—5½
|Jul
|684¾
|—5½
|Est. sales 65,885.
|Wed.’s sales 79,217
|Wed.’s open int 377,473,
|up 703
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|471¼
|474
|468½
|470¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|485
|488½
|483¼
|486¼
|+½
|Mar
|500
|502½
|497½
|500
|May
|507¾
|510½
|505½
|508¼
|Jul
|511¾
|514¼
|509½
|511¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|507
|508¾
|505¼
|506½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|510¾
|512¼
|508¾
|510
|—1
|Mar
|521½
|522¼
|519½
|520
|—1½
|May
|525½
|—1½
|Jul
|528½
|528½
|526¼
|526¼
|—1½
|Sep
|496
|—1
|Dec
|494½
|494½
|491
|493
|—1
|Jul
|506¾
|—1
|Dec
|493
|Est. sales 182,286.
|Wed.’s sales 191,589
|Wed.’s open int 1,248,488,
|up 18,788
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|472½
|—2½
|Dec
|498
|499¼
|491¾
|496½
|—2¼
|Mar
|507¼
|507¼
|504½
|506¼
|—1¾
|May
|512¼
|—1½
|Jul
|513
|—1½
|Sep
|496¼
|—1½
|Dec
|461½
|—1½
|Mar
|463
|—1½
|May
|469
|—1½
|Jul
|429
|—1½
|Sep
|444¾
|—1½
|Est. sales 291.
|Wed.’s sales 335
|Wed.’s open int 4,201,
|up 76
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1349½
|1350
|1345
|1345
|—15¼
|Nov
|1376¼
|1378
|1357
|1359½
|—16¾
|Jan
|1389
|1390½
|1370¾
|1373¾
|—15½
|Mar
|1393¾
|1395½
|1376½
|1379½
|—14½
|May
|1395¾
|1397
|1380
|1382¼
|—13½
|Jul
|1392¼
|1393¾
|1377
|1380
|—13
|Aug
|1367
|1367
|1354½
|1356½
|—12
|Sep
|1317¼
|1317½
|1308½
|1309½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1297
|1299
|1286¾
|1289¾
|—7¾
|Jan
|1295¾
|1295¾
|1293¾
|1293¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|1284¾
|1284¾
|1279¾
|1282½
|—8
|May
|1277¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|1280
|—7¾
|Aug
|1269¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|1248¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1229¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|1226¾
|—8¼
|Nov
|1173
|—8¼
|Est. sales 161,439.
|Wed.’s sales 204,003
|Wed.’s open int 720,115,
|up 3,915
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|65.35
|65.35
|63.86
|63.86
|—1.49
|Oct
|63.82
|63.92
|61.85
|62.09
|—1.69
|Dec
|62.39
|62.52
|60.62
|60.78
|—1.60
|Jan
|61.77
|61.91
|60.11
|60.30
|—1.46
|Mar
|61.23
|61.40
|59.71
|59.98
|—1.26
|May
|60.78
|60.91
|59.35
|59.66
|—1.13
|Jul
|60.18
|60.36
|58.92
|59.20
|—1.03
|Aug
|59.07
|59.07
|58.20
|58.41
|—.99
|Sep
|58.20
|58.20
|57.50
|57.57
|—.97
|Oct
|56.59
|56.71
|56.58
|56.58
|—1.01
|Dec
|56.62
|56.62
|55.97
|56.10
|—.99
|Jan
|55.92
|—.99
|Mar
|55.60
|—1.00
|May
|55.34
|—.97
|Jul
|55.22
|—.96
|Aug
|54.91
|—.96
|Sep
|54.61
|—.96
|Oct
|54.28
|—1.00
|Dec
|54.26
|—.96
|Jul
|54.17
|—.96
|Oct
|54.16
|—.96
|Dec
|53.90
|—.96
|Est. sales 148,557.
|Wed.’s sales 108,952
|Wed.’s open int 458,871,
|up 4,422
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|407.10
|407.10
|403.40
|403.40
|—4.70
|Oct
|401.40
|401.90
|395.80
|396.40
|—4.50
|Dec
|399.30
|400.00
|394.40
|395.30
|—3.90
|Jan
|397.00
|397.50
|392.60
|393.40
|—3.50
|Mar
|392.00
|392.30
|388.40
|389.40
|—2.30
|May
|388.00
|388.40
|385.20
|386.30
|—1.40
|Jul
|387.20
|387.70
|384.90
|386.20
|—.60
|Aug
|385.60
|385.60
|382.90
|384.40
|—.10
|Sep
|381.70
|381.70
|379.00
|380.70
|+.20
|Oct
|374.20
|376.00
|374.20
|375.10
|+.20
|Dec
|373.40
|375.60
|373.40
|374.60
|+.30
|Jan
|372.70
|+.30
|Mar
|367.30
|+.10
|May
|364.60
|Jul
|364.90
|—.10
|Aug
|362.00
|—.10
|Sep
|358.60
|—1.00
|Oct
|355.90
|—.90
|Dec
|355.20
|—.80
|Jul
|353.70
|—.80
|Oct
|353.70
|—.80
|Dec
|348.10
|—.80
|Est. sales 100,118.
|Wed.’s sales 110,190
|Wed.’s open int 457,334,
|up 1,801
