Cintas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 8:36 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $385.1 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.65 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $14 to $14.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.52 billion.

