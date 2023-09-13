Live Radio
Cemig: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 13, 2023, 3:46 PM

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Tuesday reported net income of $251.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

