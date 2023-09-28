CarMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.6 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 75 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $7.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.