Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Luxury credit cards offer tremendous benefits in exchange for a premium price tag. When deciding which high-end credit card to get, many people choose between the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Both cards have a lot to offer frequent travelers, but their differences can determine which is the best luxury travel credit card for your needs.

Comparing Capital One Venture X and Chase Sapphire Reserve

Capital One Venture X and Chase Sapphire Reserve have a lot in common, including airport lounge access, premium travel protections and annual travel credits. Both cards also earn flexible points, which can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards or transferred to select hotel and airline partners.

Here’s how these cards compare in categories that are important to travelers:

Capital One Venture X Chase Sapphire Reserve Annual fee $395 $550 Authorized users No charge $75 per user each year Welcome bonus 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 in three months 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in three months Anniversary bonus 10,000 miles None Travel credit $300 on travel booked through Capital One Travel $300 on any travel purchases Earning rate — 10 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel — 5 miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel — 2 miles on all other purchases — 10 points per dollar spent on hotels and car rentals booked through Ultimate Rewards — 10 points on Chase Dining purchases — 5 points on flights booked through Ultimate Rewards — 3 points on dining and travel — 1 point on all other purchases Lounge access Priority Pass (excludes restaurants) Priority Pass (includes restaurants) Membership reimbursement Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS Transfer partners 18 14

Ways Chase Sapphire Reserve Is the Better Card

There are numerous situations in which Chase Sapphire Reserve is better than Capital One Venture X. Here are a few reasons why you should choose Chase Sapphire Reserve as your premium travel credit card.

Bonus Categories

Chase Sapphire Reserve has several bonus categories for which cardholders can earn up to 10 points per dollar spent on their purchases. You’ll earn 10 points per dollar when booking hotels and rental cars through Chase or on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards. Flights booked through Chase also earn five points per dollar, while all other travel purchases earn three points per dollar. This card also earns three points per dollar on dining and one point per dollar on all other purchases.

Redeeming Travel Credits

While both premium credit cards offer annual travel credits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credits automatically apply to any purchase that codes as travel. In order to redeem the Venture X travel credits, you must book a qualifying reservation through Capital One Travel. Therefore, the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit is easier to use since it applies when booking either directly with travel providers or through the bank’s travel portal.

Transfer Partners

Both rewards programs have many transfer partners (Chase 14, Capital One 18). However, Chase has a wider selection of well-known airline and hotel brands than Capital One. The partners in both programs offer a lot of value, but the typical traveler is more familiar with Chase partners, like Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, IHG, Marriott and Hyatt. Additionally, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer on a 1:1 basis to all partners, while Capital One Venture Miles transfer at varying rates to partners.

Priority Pass Benefits

Both cards include Priority Pass airport lounge benefits as a complimentary perk after enrollment. Additionally, both banks are introducing their own exclusive lounges for cardholders. The big difference is that Chase Sapphire Reserve provides dining credits at participating Priority Pass restaurants, while Capital One does not.

Value of Rewards

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are generally worth at least 1 cent each. You can redeem points for cash back and gift cards at a rate of 1 cent each, while booking travel through Chase gets cardholders a redemption rate of 1.5 cents each. That means the welcome bonus of 60,000 points is worth $900 in travel when you book through Chase. Additionally, these points transfer to airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio.

Venture Miles equate to only 0.5 cent apiece when redeemed for cash back and 1 cent per mile when booking travel. Additionally, miles transfer to airline and hotel partners at a ratio of 1:1, 2:1.5 or 2:1, depending on the loyalty program.

Travel and Purchase Protections

Both credit cards offer premium travel and purchase protections that are similar, like primary rental car, trip delay, extended warranty and lost luggage protection. However, the Chase Sapphire Reserve wins out because its benefits are more robust. Its trip cancellation and interruption benefit covers up to $10,000 per person, while Capital One’s maxes out at $2,000 per person.

Additionally, Chase includes emergency evacuation and transportation coverage up to $100,000. While Capital One will help coordinate emergency transportation services, all related costs are the responsibility of the cardholder.

For your everyday purchases, Chase’s purchase protection covers items up to 120 days versus 90 days with Capital One. Return protection maxes out at $300 per item with Capital One compared with $500 per item with Chase.

“The Chase travel protections are best in class,” says Jon Nickel-D’Andrea, a travel blogger at NoMasCoach.com. “These complimentary benefits ensure that you’re covered in the event your travel plans go astray. You’re even covered when booking award travel and pay the taxes on your flights.”

Ways Capital One Venture X Is the Better Card

The Capital One Venture X is a newer option in the Venture card family that offers numerous valuable perks comparable to other luxury travel credit cards. While many of its perks match what the Chase Sapphire Reserve offers, it goes a step further to offer value in many ways.

Annual Fees

Travelers looking for a premium credit card without the high price tag will do well with the Venture X card. Its $395 annual fee is $155 lower than Chase Sapphire Reserve’s $550 annual fee. This card is the most affordable luxury travel card even before factoring in its benefits.

John Perri, a travel advisor and travel blogger at JohnTheWanderer.com, recommends the Venture X over other luxury travel cards “because it offers premium benefits and protections at a fraction of the cost.”

“When you factor in its $300 travel credit and the value of its anniversary bonus of 10,000 miles, the card is effectively free,” Perri says.

Welcome Bonus

New cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 miles with Capital One Venture X, which is 25% more than the 60,000 points you can earn from Chase Sapphire Reserve. Both cards require you to spend $4,000 within three months in order to earn the bonus.

Everyday Spending

While the Chase Sapphire Reserve has attractive bonus categories, the Venture X is the better card for everyday spending. Cardholders can earn an unlimited 2 miles on nonbonus purchases rather than being limited to bonus rewards on select categories. This means for nonbonus category purchases, you’ll earn twice as many rewards with the Venture X as you would with Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Anniversary Bonus

Each year when you renew the Capital One Venture X card, you’ll receive an anniversary bonus of 10,000 miles. These miles are worth $100 in travel or potentially even more when transferring to airline and hotel partners. Chase Sapphire Reserve doesn’t offer anniversary bonus rewards as an incentive to renew the card.

Authorized User Cards

Capital One does not charge any fees to add authorized users to the Venture X card. Authorized users receive all of the benefits of the primary cardholder, including access to Capital One lounges. Chase charges a fee of $75 per year for each authorized user added to the Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

Booking Travel Through Bank Portal

Cardholders can save money when booking flights and hotels through the Capital One Travel portal. If your flight drops within 10 days of booking through the portal, you’ll get up to $50 in travel credit for the difference in price. Capital One also proactively searches for the lowest rates on hotels to give customers the best prices. If you find a better rate on your hotel within 24 hours of booking, you’ll receive a travel credit for the difference.

Cellphone Protection

When you pay for your cellphone service with Venture X, you’ll be reimbursed up to $800 if the phone is stolen or damaged. Cardholders can make up to two claims per 12-month period for a total of up to $1,600, with a maximum deductible per claim of $50. Chase does not offer this benefit with the Sapphire Reserve card.

Should You Get Chase Sapphire Reserve or Capital One Venture X?

While Chase Sapphire Reserve offers many valuable benefits, Capital One Venture X is the best option for travelers. Venture X offers perks that are similar to Sapphire Reserve without the higher price tag.

After factoring in the annual travel credit and anniversary bonus, Venture X is virtually free and an excellent choice for frequent travelers. It offers premium benefits and travel protections plus an unlimited 2 miles on everyday purchases. Also, you can extend its benefits to additional cardholders without paying an extra fee each year.

