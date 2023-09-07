BrasilAgro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Wednesday reported net income…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Wednesday reported net income of $49 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $127.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.2 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $278.6 million.

