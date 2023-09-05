Brady: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.4 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.04 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $345.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $174.9 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.10 per share.

Brady shares have risen almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRC

