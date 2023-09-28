Live Radio
BlackBerry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 5:20 PM

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a loss of $42 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $132 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $4.99.

