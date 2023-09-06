Best Fast Foods for WeightWatchers

Although still used to shed pounds, WeightWatchers is also focused on inspiring healthy living and improving overall well-being. That includes…

Although still used to shed pounds, WeightWatchers is also focused on inspiring healthy living and improving overall well-being. That includes taking a holistic approach to help members eat healthier and move more.

And while fast food probably shouldn’t be on your meal plan every day, no foods are off limits when you’re doing WeightWatchers: You can eat whatever you want — provided you stick to your points budget, which is a number based on your sex, weight, height and age.

Can I Eat Fast Food on the Weight Watchers Diet?

Fast food isn’t typically the best choice for a meal, especially if you’re trying to lose weight or eat healthy. But with WW, it’s easier than ever to track your points and find the best fast food without spending all of your points on one meal.

WeightWatchers was ranked No. 8 among U.S. News Easiest Diets to Follow because, unlike restrictive fad diets, this plan helps you feel satiated while also allowing for personalization and flexibility. A typical day on WW includes three meals plus at least two snacks based upon its SmartPoints system. (It also ranked No. 1 for Best Diets for Weight Loss.)

Most fast food meals are laden with the nutrients we’re advised to cut back on, like added sugar, saturated fat and sodium, so your points can add up quickly if you eat this type of cuisine regularly, leaving you little room in the rest of your day. The following suggestions focus on the lighter side of fast food to help you spend your WeightWatcher’s SmartPoints wisely.

Best Food to Eat at Popular Fast Food Chains

[See: 8 Tips From People Who Have Lost Weight Using WW]

McDonald’s and WeightWatchers

Best foods to use points for breakfast:

— Egg McMuffin (8 points).

— Sausage burrito (9 points).

— Hash browns (4 points).

— Low-fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and granola (6 points).

— Egg White DelightMcMuffin(8 Points)

— Fruit and maple oatmeal (10 points).

Lunch or Dinner:

— Hamburger (9 points).

— Cheeseburger (11 points).

— Southwest salad with grilled chicken (6 points).

— Ranch wrap (7 points).

— Chicken McNuggets – 4 pieces (5 points).

— Kids’ size fries (3 points).

— Fries, small (7 points).

— Apple slices (0 points).

Beverages:

— Apple juice box (2 points).

— 1% milk (4 points).

— 0 point alternatives like Dasani water, diet sodas or unsweetened iced or hot tea or coffee.

Tips:

— Breakfast: Order oatmeal without cream. You can cut calories and sugar further by ordering this item without brown sugar, diced apples or the cranberry raisin blend.

— Skip the dressings on the salads (or don’t use the entire packet), and go for the kiddie-sized fries if you’re picking potatoes.

What to Avoid:

— Fish is generally the way to go in most restaurants, but at McDonalds, the Filet o Fish will cost you 13 points.

— Although it may seem obvious, avoid the word “BIG” in front of your meal. For example, “Big Breakfast with Hotcakes” could set you back by 1,090 calories, 87 grams of fat and 2,150 mg of sodium.

[READ: How to Calculate Weight Loss Percentage.]

Starbucks: Foods and Drinks to Have on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Most bagels bring the same points (9 points) without anything on them.

— Classic whole grain oatmeal (5 points).

— Siggi’s vanilla yogurt (3 points).

— Reduced-fat turkey bacon and cage-free egg white breakfast sandwich (6 points).

— Spinach, feta and cage-free egg white breakfast wrap (8 points).

Lunch and Dinner:

— Prosnax gala apples, cheddar cheese and pretzels snack tray (4 points).

— Chicken and hummus protein box (8 points).

— Chicken & quinoa protein bowl (12 points).

— Tomato and mozzarella panini (11 points).

— Seasonal fruit blend (5 points).

Beverages:

— Short almond milk honey flat white (4 points).

— Short oat milk honey latte (6 points).

— Black unsweetened tea or coffee (0 points).

— Starbucks offers the most variety in beverages than any other fast food establishment but if you’re looking to save points on drinks, be careful about your add ins (syrups), the type of milk that you choose and the size of your cup.

Tips:

— When it comes to drinks, each time you go up a size, you add at least 2 points as in the case of the short almond milk honey flat white (4 points) vs. the venti almond milk honey flat white (10 points). Sticking to smaller sizes of your favorite drinks will save on points without deprivation. Going with almond milk vs. 2% milk will save you 2 points per size as well.

What to Avoid:

— Venti caramel brulee latte with 2% milk may seem like it’s low in points because it’s a beverage, but even though you’re not chewing, drinks like this will cost you around 22 points. Adding whipped cream will cost you around 4 points.

[READ: Best Ways to Lose Weight After 40]

Dunkin’: Foods and Drinks to Have on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Egg and cheese wake up wrap (6 points).

— Avocado toast (7 points).

— Southwest Veggie Wake Up Wrap (8 points).

Lunch and Dinner:

— Surprisingly, the Steak Snack n Go Wrap is lower in points than the chicken version (7 vs. 10 points).

— Although it sounds like it would be more point-laden, Breaded Waffle Chicken tenders is 8 points.

— Most of the other lunches and dinners weigh in at a range of 12 to18 points.

Beverages:

— Black coffee or tea instead of sugary drinks (0 points).

— If you want something sweet to drink, you’d be better off with an Apple Cranberry Refresher (5 points) since even the small Coolatta weighs in at 13 points, with the large size bringing 27 points.

Tips:

— You might want to add an egg to the avocado toast to keep you feeling fuller longer. Wraps will cost you less points than eating the same stuffers on a bagel or croissant (6 points vs. 15 or 18 points, respectively.)

What to Avoid:

— Although the aroma of donuts and pastries may draw you in while you’re ordering, you may want to save these desserts, like Cheese Danish at 18 points and Coffee Cake Muffin at 26 points, for when you’ll be able to take them home and savor them instead of gulping them on the go.

— Even the pastries that may sound healthier can be high in points: Honey Bran Raisin Muffin is 18 points. But if you won’t walk out of Dunkin’ without a donut, Munchkins may be the compromise at around 2 to 4 points each.

Chipotle: How to Use Your WW Points

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Although it would seem like Chipotle would be the perfect place for a breakfast burrito, you won’t find one here. Breakfast is not their strong point. If Chipotle is your morning stop, your best bet is going for one of the burrito bowls (see below) for breakfast.

Lunch and Dinner:

— All of the salad dishes and burrito bowls (named similarly) are decent options: Barbacoa salad (4 points), carne asada salad (7 points), carnitas salad (4 points), chicken salad (4 points), plant-based chorizo salad (6 points), sofritas salad (5 points), steak salad (4 points).

— Chicken taco with crispy corn tortilla (9 points).

— Steak tacos with crispy corn tortilla (9 points).

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffee, tea and diet soda (0 points).

— Tractor organic black tea (2 points).

Tips:

— By making a salad as your base you can save on calories by skipping the tortillas. Pinto beans, fajita veggies and salsas are 0 points, so you can add them to any dish and get fiber and nutrients without dipping into your daily points.

— In case you were wondering, the name of the “plant-based chorizo salad” (6 points) might seem confusing but the chorizo is plant-based.

What to Avoid:

— Not all burritos are alike. The burrito bowls (3 to 6 points) are way better than the burritos, but that doesn’t mean all bowls are best. For example, the Balanced Macros Bowl will set you back 22 points, including the Plant Powered Bowl (23 points).

— The tortilla chips alone weigh in at 18 points, and if you add some guacamole, you’ll jump to 23 points. Plus the addition of cheese brings your points to 26. Maybe share your chips and go for salsa instead; just 1 point for salsa. You might also want to skip the sour cream (6 points).

Subway and WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Egg whites and cheese on 6″ flatbread (9 points).

— Turkey or black forest ham and egg and cheese on a 6″ flatbread (12 points each).

Lunch and Dinner:

— 6″ black forest ham (6 points) vs. footlong black forest ham (18 points).

— 6″ cold cut combo (8 points).

— Ham and jack slider (4 points).

— Little cheesesteak slider (6 points).

— 6″ veggie delite (6 points).

— Little turkey slider (6 points).

— 6″ oven roasted chicken or turkey (6 points).

— Kid minisub oven toasted chicken (4 points).

— 6″ roast beef (8 points).

— Black forest ham salad (3 points).

— Carved turkey salad (3 points).

— Double chicken salad (4 points).

Beverages:

— Diet soda (0 points).

— FUZE unsweetened iced tea (0 points).

— Minute Maid light lemonade (1 point).

Tips:

— If you stick with a 6-inch sub with sourdough (5 points) or 9-grain wheat bread (6 points), you can add lean fillings turkey, ham, teriyaki grilled chicken strips (1 point each) and be sure to include veggies to fill you up with having any points add up.

— Sticking with the salads could fill you up without the points from bread. To increase protein without many points, you can add shredded mozzarella (1 point) or a serving of American, Swiss or provolone cheese (2 points).

What to Avoid:

— A foot long Pro The Boss is a whopping 62 points — enough points for a few days!

— The wraps provide 9 points without any fillings.

— Some teas could bring up to 12 points, so stick with unsweetened types.

— Some of the “No Bready Bowls” are low in points: Turkey breast no bready bowl is 3 points, and oven roasted chicken no bready bowl is 5 points. But others add up quickly: Spicy Italian No Bready Bowl is 19 points.

Wendy’s: WeightWatcher Points

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Classic bacon egg and cheese sandwich (10 points).

— 4-piece French toast sticks (11 points).

Lunch and Dinner:

— Small chili (5 points).

— Large chili (7 points).

— Grilled chicken sandwich (9 points).

— 6-piece chicken nuggets (7 points).

— Hamburger — kids’ meal (8 points).

— Cheeseburger — kids’ meal (9 points).

— Cobb salad (without dressing) (8 points).

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffees or diet sodas (0 points).

— Honest kids fruit punch (2 points).

— Milk (4 points).

Tips:

— Since fruit has 0 points, why not try a kids’ meal and add apple bites (0 points), too?

— If you’re looking for a cold treat, the lowest point value for a Frosty is a Junior Vanilla Frosty (9 points) but don’t confuse that with a small vanilla Frosty (17 points).

What to Avoid:

— Panko fish sandwich (17 points) seems like it would be a better choice than the crispy chicken sandwich (10 points), but that’s not the case. Yet they’re still better than going with meals like the Triple Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger (46 points) or the Triple Bacon Pub Cheeseburger (51 points).

— A large caramel frosty coffee will set you back 16 points, so proceed with caution around the coffee menu.

Taco Bell: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Potato cheesy breakfast burrito (11 points) has the lowest point value among the breakfast items unless you go for the 2-pack Cinnabon Delights (6 points).

— You’d be better off with a soft black bean taco (5 points) for a more balanced breakfast.

Lunch and Dinner:

— Fresco soft taco with shredded chicken (3 points).

— Fresco crunch taco with beef (4 points).

— Mini skillet bowl (4 points).

— Soft black bean taco (5 points).

— Soft beef taco (6 points).

— Spicy potato soft taco (7 points).

— Chicken chipotle melt (5 points).

— Fresco bean burrito (6 points).

— Cheesy roll-up (6 points).

Beverages:

— Water, unsweetened tea and diet sodas (0 points).

— Coffee (0 points) with creamer will add 1 point.

— Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar (0 points).

— Small Gatorade G2 fruit punch (2 points).

— Small brisk mango fiesta (6 points).

Tips:

— Add black beans to any dish (1 point) for plant protein and fiber. You’ll get less points from tacos than burritos. Even the Volcano taco (8 points) is almost one third the points of the Volcano double beef burrito (22 points).

What to Avoid:

— The plain cheese quesadilla weighs in at around 15 points, and although black beans barely count in points (1 point), the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme may surprise you with (16 points).

Burger King: Can I Eat There?

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast

:

— Original Quaker oatmeal (4 points) or French toast sticks — 3 pieces (8 points).

— Most egg dishes will cost you quite a bit of points, with the lowest being Egg & Cheese Croissan’Wich (11 points).

Lunch and Dinner:

— Grilled chicken sandwich without mayo (6 points).

— BK veggie burger or the Whopper Jr. sandwich without mayo (7 points).

— Hamburger (8 points).

— Four-piece chicken nuggets (5 points).

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffee, iced tea, diet soda (0 points).

— Capri Sun apple juice (5 points).

— Most other beverages provide more points than you may want to spend on a sugary drink.

Tips:

— You can ditch 2 points by not having the American cheese on your burger, and if you pick the oatmeal for breakfast, the dried fruit topping could add some nutrients, but it’ll add another 5 points.

What to Avoid:

— BK offers more sandwiches than salads, so just be aware that any sandwich served on a croissant or biscuit will add on more points.

Chick-Fil-A: Best Foods to Eat

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Egg white grill (8 points).

— 3-piece Chick-n-minis (8 points).

Lunch and Dinner:

— 12-piece grilled chicken nuggets (3 points).

— 6-piece chicken nuggets (4 points).

— Grilled chicken sandwich (8 points).

— Market salad with grilled chicken (7 points).

— Vegetarian Market salad (8 points).

— Grilled chicken cool wrap (7 points).

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea, or diet soda (0 points).

— Apple juice box (2 points).

— Small diet lemonade (2 points).

Tips:

— Check out the medium fruit cup as a sweet side (3 points) to your order.

— Although the yogurt parfait with harvest nut granola seems like a healthy choice (and it’s still better than some other dishes), it might be more WW points than you would assume (12 points).

What to Avoid:

— Watermelon mint sweet tea may sound like a fruit drink, but at 7 points, I’d say you’re getting more sugar than fruit.

Bottom Line

If you’re following WeightWatchers and you’re looking for a fast-food fix, just slow down and consider paying attention to your portion sizes and whether a dish is fried or smothered in sauces and gravies. Don’t be afraid to make requests, like “no cheese,” “dressing on the side” and so on. You’ll have a better chance of making your WW points count and making healthier choices when your meal is lower in sugar, fat, saturated fat and sodium.

It’s also a good idea to check the nutrient breakdowns online at home before you pull into the drive through.

More from U.S. News

Best Nutrition Tracking Apps for Better Health

Real People Tips for Following WW

Ways to Shift Your Mindset for Better Weight Loss

Best Fast Foods for WeightWatchers originally appeared on usnews.com