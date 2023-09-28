Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

