GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy back to square one as Senate pushes ahead
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up