AutoZone: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $864.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $46.46.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $44.51 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $5.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.53 billion, or $132.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.46 billion.

AutoZone shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

