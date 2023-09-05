Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
4. Google, Google LLC
5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
9. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.
7. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Purple Place – Classic Games, Semyon Popov
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.