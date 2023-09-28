Accenture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $15.99 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.87 billion, or $10.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $15.85 billion to $16.45 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.97 to $12.32 per share.

Accenture shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

