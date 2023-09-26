AAR: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $600,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $549.7 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.78, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

