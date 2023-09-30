A Baltimore man is charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy that followed an altercation at a bar, authorities said Saturday.

Deputy Ryan Demby, 23, of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office was in a Baltimore bar early Friday morning when a “verbal argument broke out between other patrons,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. As the altercation continued, shots were fired and Demby was struck.

According to a news release from City Councilman Eric Costello, the incident began just inside the bar’s front door and carried over outside.

Baltimore police said officers arrived at the scene to find Demby with “numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.” He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jewel Crowder, was arrested without incident Friday, Baltimore police said in a news release Saturday. Online court records did not indicate whether Crowder had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference Saturday that the “entire incident” was caught on camera. That evidence and witness testimony allowed police to quickly identify the suspect, he said, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County Sheriff Marcus Harris said during the news conference that Demby was an “outstanding young man” who followed his father, a sergeant with the department, into law enforcement.

Gov. Wes Moore was also among those offering condolences.

“My heart goes out to the friends, family, and colleagues of Ryan Demby — and all those who knew him and loved him. In raising his hand to serve as sheriff’s deputy, he made the courageous choice to protect our communities — and should still be with us today,” Moore said Friday in a statement.

