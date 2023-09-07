7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies are used to correct genetic…

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies are used to correct genetic abnormalities by introducing genetic material at a cellular level and can often take the form of adding a functioning copy of a gene. Gene editing takes the science to the next level, seeking to directly alter the genome itself as a therapeutic approach.

Many gene-editing stocks have taken a hit in the past year, but analysts at Strategic Market Research still expect the genome-editing market to grow 17.3% annually and reach $21.3 billion by 2030. Here are seven of the best gene-editing stocks to buy, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied upside over Sept. 20 close Crispr Therapeutics AG (ticker: CRSP) 136.3% Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) 118.0% Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) 336.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) 167.7% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) 13.5% Bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) 217.5% Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 20.0%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics is a biotech company that uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 for blood disorder and cancer applications. Crispr and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) are optimistic that Crispr’s gene-editing treatment exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) will obtain approval from the Food and Drug Administration for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in the near future. Analyst Geoff Meacham says there is a lot to like about CRSP, and the stock’s risk-reward skew is attractive at current levels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $110 price target for CRSP stock, which closed at $46.56 on Sept. 20.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics uses CRISPR technology to change single bases in the genome with a technique called base editing, which only breaks one strand of the DNA and may have higher cell survival rates. Its lead programs include testing on SCD, T-cell cancers and glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a). In September, Beam reported positive preclinical data from its BEAM-302 program designed to treat both lung and liver manifestations of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), and analyst Greg Harrison says BEAM-302 could potentially be a “best in class” treatment in a sizable market. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for BEAM stock, which closed at $25.23 on Sept. 20.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company developing gene-edited allogeneic, or universal, cell therapies to treat cancer. In July, Caribou reported positive early stage trial data from its most advanced program, CB-010, in treating relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The company’s CB-011 program is aimed at treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM), and its CB-012 program is targeting relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). Meacham says Caribou has a differentiated approach to gene editing and cell-therapy production, but the relatively early development stages of its leading pipeline candidates make the stock a risky investment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $23 price target for CRBU stock, which closed at $5.27 on Sept. 20.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing products designed for both in-vivo and ex-vivo applications. Its lead program is NTLA-2001, which is currently in early stage clinical trials for treating transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. In June, Intellia reported stellar results from its early stage study of NTLA-2002, an investigational in-vivo CRISPR genome editing treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Given the positive data on NTLA-2002, Harrison says Intellia is on track to initiate a late-stage study in the second half of 2024. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $91 price target for NTLA stock, which closed at $33.99 on Sept. 20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals develops small-molecule therapeutics for treating cystic fibrosis and anti-inflammatory conditions. In 2021, Vertex acquired the rights to 60% of the profits from sales of Crispr Therapeutics gene-editing therapy CTX001, now called exa-cel, for up to $1.1 billion, pending regulatory approval. The FDA has said it will make a ruling on exa-cel in treating SCD in December 2023 and in treating TDT in March 2024. Meacham says Vertex has several key stock catalysts ahead, starting with the FDA’s advisory committee for exa-cel, which will likely take place in October or November. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for VRTX stock, which closed at $352.31 on Sept. 20.

Bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Bluebird bio is a biotech company developing gene and cell therapies to treat genetic diseases. The company already has two FDA-approved gene-editing therapies. Its Zynteglo therapy treats TDT and its Skysona therapy treats cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). While the markets for Zynteglo and Skysona are relatively small, Bluebird is also awaiting FDA approval on gene-editing therapy lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) in treating SCD and is anticipating a decision by the end of 2023. Analyst Jason Gerberry says he expects lovo-cel will be approved in December and projects peak sales of $1 billion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10 price target for BLUE stock, which closed at $3.15 on Sept. 20.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Agilent Technologies is a diversified global manufacturer of life sciences and chemical analysis instruments. Agilent sells an integrated system for in-vitro CRISPR-Cas9 research, including chemically synthesized gRNAs, SureGuide gRNA synthesis and control kits, and SureVector CRISPR library cloning kits. Agilent is far from a pure play on gene editing, so it may not have as much downside risk or upside potential as other stocks on this list. Analyst Derik de Bruin says Agilent is battling macroeconomic headwinds, a challenging instrument market and uncertainty tied to China demand, but he says the company’s diversified business mix has allowed it to navigate the difficult environment relatively well. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for A stock, which closed at $112.47 on Sept. 20.

