7 High-Yield Covered Call ETFs Income Investors Will Love

In today’s financial landscape marked by rising interest rates, low-risk investors have a silver lining to cheer about. As of Sept. 7, the current three-month Treasury bill rate hovers around 5.4% — a significant uptick from the low-yield environment that characterized the past few years.

For conservative investors who prioritize safety, these interest rates offer a stable and somewhat generous source of income. But what about those who seek a more lucrative income stream and are willing to embrace higher levels of risk?

Traditional “vanilla” assets that offer higher annual yields — like high-dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and junk bonds — often come with their own set of caveats. These assets may carry higher yields because they are distressed or in shaky financial condition, making them less-than-ideal choices for a long-term investment.

For investors looking for high, consistent income while still maintaining diversified exposure to solid assets, there’s an alternative to consider. Derivative strategies that employ a covered call overlay can transform a variety of mundane investment assets into income-generating machines.

“Covered call writing involves selling call options on stock positions you own,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “Essentially, a covered call writer is forgoing some upside potential in exchange for additional current income.”

When a call is sold, the seller, or “writer” of the call pockets an immediate cash premium, while agreeing to potentially give up the underlying shares at a set price at a future date, called the “strike.”

“Typically, the closer the strike price of the call sold is to the price level of the asset initially, the higher the potential is for a higher premium,” says Chandler Nichols, product specialist at Global X ETFs. In general, covered call premium sizes are increased by higher implied volatility and a longer time out until expiration.

However, not all investors may be comfortable with trading options on their own, or even have options trading enabled with their brokerage. In this case, investors can instead buy covered call exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, where professionals manage the securities selection and call writing on their behalf.

“With a covered call ETF, the stock purchase, portfolio management and call writing decisions are left to a professional,” Johnson says. “By buying a covered call ETF, one doesn’t have to continuously monitor both the stock and options markets.”

Here are seven of the most popular covered call ETFs in 2023:

ETF Trailing 12-month yield Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (ticker: QYLD) 12.3% Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) 11.7% Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) 13.5% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 9.8% JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) 12.5% Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) 4% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) 18.5%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

“Because writing call options on an existing long position in an underlying asset forfeits a level of upside potential, there are certain market environments where we’d expect covered call strategies to outperform and underperform,” Nichols says. In general, covered call strategies tend to lag their index counterparts in bull markets but can pull ahead during sideways or bear markets.

A great example is QYLD, which sells covered calls on the Nasdaq-100 Index. Year to date as of Aug. 31, QYLD has lagged its non-covered-call equivalent, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), returning 19% versus 42.4%. However, in 2022’s bear market, QYLD fell by just 19.1%, while QQQ fell 32.6%. The ETF currently pays a 12-month trailing yield of 12.3% against a 0.6% expense ratio.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

The Nasdaq-100 index tracked by QYLD has some limitations, such as only tracking stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange and excluding financial sector stocks. This results in a heavy overweight to large-cap technology and communication services sector companies. For a more diversified covered call strategy, Global X offers XYLD, which uses the S&P 500 as its underlying index.

Compared to QYLD, XYLD’s index, the S&P 500, holds more stocks, is less top-heavy and has financial sector exposure. However, as the S&P 500 tends to be less volatile than the Nasdaq 100, XYLD’s 12-month trailing yield sits a little lower at 11.7%. Since its inception in June 2013, XYLD has made monthly distributions for 10 years running. The ETF also charges a 0.6% expense ratio.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

“A covered call strategy’s income is derived from options premiums, which are influenced by the implied volatility of the underlying asset,” Nichols says. “Therefore, the higher the implied volatility, the higher the anticipated option premium, all else being equal.” When it comes to high volatility, few assets can match the dramatic up-and-down fluctuations of small-cap stocks.

RYLD takes advantage of this phenomenon by writing covered calls on the Russell 2000 index, a popular benchmark of U.S. small-cap performance. Due to the high volatility of the underlying index, RYLD currently pays out a high 12-month trailing yield of 13.5%, beating both QYLD and RYLD. Like both of the aforementioned Global X ETFs, RYLD charges a 0.6% expense ratio.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

QYLD, XYLD and RYLD select their underlying assets passively. That is, the stocks they hold and write covered calls on are based on a reference benchmark index. In contrast, JEPI is actively managed, with manager JPMorgan Asset Management selecting a portfolio of stocks according to its own proprietary strategy and screeners.

To augment the stocks selected, JEPI then deploys a covered call strategy on the S&P 500 index. However, because it does not hold all the S&P 500 index stocks, the ETF must obtain exposure synthetically via equity-linked notes. The ETF is highly popular, with around $29 billion in assets. Currently, JEPI charges a 0.35% expense ratio and pays a 9.8% 12-month rolling yield.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

JPMorgan Asset Management also offers JEPQ alongside JEPI. This ETF selects its portfolio of stocks from the Nasdaq-100 index and uses equity-linked notes to provide exposure to the risks and returns of a covered call writing strategy on the Nasdaq 100-index. As an actively managed ETF, the exact methods of how JEPQ selects its portfolio of stocks is proprietary to JPMorgan.

Like JEPI, JEPQ’s strategy is twofold: The ETF seeks to generate monthly income, while delivering returns competitive with the regular Nasdaq-100 index, albeit with lower volatility. Currently, the ETF is paying a 12-month rolling yield of 12.5%. Investors favoring low costs may also like this ETF better than QYLD thanks to its lower expense ratio of 0.35%.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

DIVO has received a five-star Morningstar rating, which means that so far the ETF has managed to outperform the majority of its peers in the “derivative income” category. This actively managed ETF begins by holding a portfolio of 20 to 25 large-cap stocks selected for quality in the form of historical dividend and earnings growth, cash flow and return on equity.

Unlike the previous ETFs, DIVO’s management team does not sell covered call options on an index. Instead, they employ a tactical approach, selling calls on individual stocks based on their outlook for each, considering factors like upcoming earnings calls, implied volatility and the companies’ outlooks. DIVO charges a 0.55% expense ratio and pays a 12-month trailing yield of 4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (TLTW)

With interest rates hovering at 22-year highs, some investors may consider going long on long-term Treasury bonds in anticipation of a rate cut. However, until this occurs, investors holding long-term Treasurys will have to endure high volatility. To get “paid while you wait,” investors can consider ETFs like TLTW, which deploys a covered call strategy on 20-plus year Treasury bonds.

So far in 2023, TLTW has vastly outperformed its vanilla cousin, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), returning 4.8% year to date versus -0.9%, demonstrating the ability of a covered call strategy to cushion losses during a sideways or bear market. Thanks to high volatility in the long-term Treasury market, the ETF is currently paying a very high 12-month trailing yield of 18.5%.

