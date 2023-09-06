6 Expert Tips for Interview Success

Companies often conduct two or more interviews with potential job candidates before hiring them. Knowing how to present yourself well…

Knowing how to present yourself well in an interview is essential for long-term career growth. Here are six tips to help you prepare for a job interview and ace it like a pro.

Cluster Your Work Experience Into Skill Sets

Identify the skills needed to succeed at the job and align them with your at-work experiences.

“Some jobs may list the required skill sets in the job listing (such as great communication, collaboration, etc.),” says Verity Creedy, vice president of product management at the global leadership company Development Dimensions International. “But even if they don’t, you probably have a pretty good idea of what it takes to succeed in the role.”

The key is to give specific examples of how you have demonstrated those skills. Listing your strengths is one thing, but proving them through short examples is more compelling. “There’s a difference between saying your strength is collaborating versus proving it by giving one to two short examples of when you collaborated in recent work,” says Creedy, who has worked closely with Fortune 500 companies to develop leaders at all levels.

Prepare for Behavioral Questions Using the STAR Format

In the STAR method, the acronym STAR stands for situation, task, action and result. This method allows you to effectively communicate your achievements by breaking them down into these four components. “Use this format to create holistic examples you can share in the interview, so you aren’t left fumbling for an answer,” Creedy says.

Many interviewees tend to forget the crucial final component, Creedy says. While discussing the challenges you faced, it’s easy to get caught up in the story and forget the most important part: your results. Your outcome should be the shining star of your answer, as it paints a picture of your accomplishments and sets you apart from other candidates.

Remember, while interviewers love to hear examples that are succinct, clear and straightforward, make sure your delivery sounds natural and not overly scripted. “If you can seamlessly implement the STAR method in your upcoming interview, you’ll get bonus points for clear communication,” Creedy says.

Research the Interviewers

Knowing your interviewers’ names, positions and backgrounds can give you a sense of their personalities and expectations, helping you tailor your responses accordingly. So, if you have not already, take the time to do your research.

“Get to know the employer and the individuals you are meeting with as if they were your lifelong friends,” says Heather Matalon, co-founder of Nav, a digital career optimization and advocacy tool for career professionals.

If the employer you’re interviewing with is a publicly traded company, you can learn more about it and its challenges by finding media reports online. But if the employer is private, Matalon recommends “reviewing other websites likely to have insight into the company and its culture.” Such sites include Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, Comparably, Blind, Levels and Firsthand.

Speak in Specifics, Not Generalizations

Job interviewers love to hear specific examples when you answer their questions. Yet, as Creedy notes, one of the common mistakes job seekers make in an interview is giving broad generalizations, such as “I always take feedback well” or “I never overlook the details.” These vague answers won’t make you memorable in the sea of interviewees and might even make you seem unprepared.

So, instead of relying on generic statements, Creedy suggests sharing specific stories of how you demonstrated key job requirements. For example, rather than saying, “I always hit deadlines because I’m organized,” be more specific and say, “Here’s a recent project I was managing and the steps I took to ensure I hit all deadlines.” Next, share more about that experience using the STAR method.

Ask Questions to Demonstrate Your Interest

Always head into job interviews with thoughtful questions to ask the interviewer that demonstrate your curiosity and desire to find the perfect fit. Job interviews are not just about impressing the interviewer but also ensuring the company is the right match for your unique skill set. “Remember that you’re assessing your potential employer just as much as they’re assessing you,” Creedy says.

So take the time to think about what matters most to you in a workplace, and come up with a couple of questions to help you determine whether the opportunity is the right “home” for you. Creedy recommends having at least two to three questions up your sleeve before heading into your interview. Here are a few example questions to get your creative juices flowing:

— What do you consider to be the most challenging aspect of this role?

— Could you tell me about the team I would be working with?

— What are the opportunities for professional development within this role?

— Is there anything else I can provide you with that would be helpful, or any other questions I can answer about my qualifications?

— What does success look like in this position, and how do you measure it?

Be Clear About Why You’re the Best Person for the Job

Confidence is one of the top personality traits interviewers look for in potential new hires, so don’t be afraid to tell the interviewer why you’re the best person for the job.

It might feel uncomfortable speaking highly of yourself, but job seekers should own their accomplishments and be clear on why they’re the best person for the job, says Megan Leasher, a talent management expert and executive coach.

To make it easier, Leasher suggests preparing notes in advance and practicing saying sentences like “I am the best person for the job because I bring/have/know …” out loud. As an interviewer herself, Leasher appreciates when candidates confidently advocate for themselves. “I love it when interviewees know how great they are and want to share it with me,” she says. “Be your own best advocate.”

Just like studying for a college final exam, prepping for job interviews also requires the investment of your time and energy. When you’ve researched your potential employer and rehearsed the answers for questions they’re likely to ask, it gives you confidence, puts you in control and shows the interviewer you’re serious about the role.

Give yourself the best possible shot at success by putting in the work and showing up ready to impress.

