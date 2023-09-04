4 Signs You’ve Chosen the Wrong Law School Reference

It’s rarely easy to ask someone for a favor, but it’s even harder when it involves someone else’s opinion of…

It’s rarely easy to ask someone for a favor, but it’s even harder when it involves someone else’s opinion of you. So, it’s understandable that many applicants dread asking for recommendation letters for law school.

Fortunately, if you ask the right recommenders and give them clear instructions and a generous lead time, they will almost certainly be more than happy to help. The truth is that most people find it rewarding to help others who are working hard to achieve their dreams — one major reason why I write for the Law Admissions Lowdown and work as a law school admissions coach.

The mentors who have influenced your path to law school, from professors to work supervisors, often feel personally invested in your future and eager to lend a hand.

However, it is possible to ask the wrong recommender for a letter, such as a professor distracted by personal challenges, or a work supervisor who is not exactly thrilled that you plan to leave for law school. And of course, there’s always a chance you might misjudge how someone feels about your work.

Here are four red flags that a potential reference may not be a reliable source for a strong recommendation letter:

— Reservations about deadlines.

— Poor communication skills.

— Insistence that you write the letter yourself.

— Negative comments.

Reservations About Deadlines

Since the law school admissions process is rolling, you don’t want to be in the awkward position of waiting on a tardy recommendation letter to submit a complete application.

This is why it is best to request recommendation letters at least three weeks in advance. This will show respect for your reference’s time and allow for extra time in case the reference has any questions or desires additional guidance or information to write the letter.

If you make your request well in advance and a reference still responds with vague concerns about being too busy, that may be a bad sign. Whether the reference is genuinely swamped with competing responsibilities, poor at time management, or reluctant to directly say “no” and potentially hurt your feelings, it may be wisest to move on.

Poor Communication Skills

Admissions officers generally skim recommendation letters quickly, seeking relevant information to assess your candidacy. An unclear or poorly written letter will not do you any favors.

Thus, be wary if a recommender communicates with you in ways that indicate unprofessionalism, unreliability or an inability to write well in English.

Insistence That You Write the Letter Yourself

It is inadvisable to write your own recommendation letter, even if asked by your reference to do so. Not only is it a violation of ethical policies, but it is also very hard to write about yourself in someone else’s voice in a way that will fool an admissions officer who has read thousands of recommendation letters.

If a reference asks you to write your own letter, ask if instead you can make the task as easy as possible by providing a general outline and suggestions for what to include. If the reference is still reluctant, it may be better to ask someone who feels more comfortable with the request.

Negative Comments

While discussing a recommendation letter with a reference, be alert to any critical comments about your performance or character. Sometimes a reference who generally supports your candidacy may have concerns or biases that may color the letter’s tone, however subconsciously.

Because prospective law students are often asked to waive their rights to see recommendation letters, you should take precautions to ensure the letters will be altogether positive.

If you sense any mixed feelings from your potential reference, ask directly if he or she feels comfortable offering an enthusiastic endorsement. This is no time to beat around the bush.

If at any point you sense that a reference may not be the right choice, respond politely that the letter will no longer be necessary and explore other options. Don’t be afraid to ask for a letter from someone who better knows you and appreciates your abilities, even if their title is less impressive or the relationship was further in the past. Ultimately, what matters most is that the letter is timely, reliable and wholly favorable.

