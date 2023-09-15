15 Places With The Worst Commutes

The dreaded daily commute plays a big role in the lives of American workers. Studies show that roughly 220 million…

The dreaded daily commute plays a big role in the lives of American workers. Studies show that roughly 220 million people spend at least 1.5 hours a day in their cars, and long commutes can even lead to decreased job satisfaction and increased risk of mental health issues.

The average travel time to work in the U.S. is 26.8 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. The time people spent traveling to work jumped by more than a minute, up from 25.6 minutes in 2021, according to the survey.

Commuting has become a way of life for most workers, but it’s significantly worse in these 15 areas:

— 15. Philadelphia

— 14. Houston

— 13. San Juan, Puerto Rico

— 12. Baltimore

— 11. Seattle

— 10. Modesto, California

— 9. Los Angeles

— 8. Boston

— 7. Chicago

— 6. Atlanta

— 5. Vallejo and Fairfield, California

— 4. San Francisco

— 3. Washington, D.C.

— 2. Stockton, California

— 1. New York City

15. Philadelphia

Best Places to Live Rank: 119

Metro Population: 6,215,222

Average Commute Time: 29.7 minutes

Once the capital of the U.S. and still one of nation’s most populous cities, Philadelphia has an average commute time of just under 30 minutes, but it can take longer if you drive. Luckily, if you have a car, you can find paid parking in heavily populated areas or free parking in residential communities.

It’s common to see traffic backed up in Center City and on bridges, but there are public transit options to help cut down on commute time. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has buses, trolleys and regional train lines throughout the city and surrounding metro area. If you commute to nearby cities, the Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) train system connects central Philadelphia to New Jersey towns across the Delaware River.

14. Houston

Best Places to Live Rank: 140

Metro Population: 7,048,954

Average Commute Time: 29.8 minutes

Located in Southeast Texas near Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, most Houston residents commute by car. Surrounding areas like The Woodlands, Katy, Sugar Land and Pearland often have congested highways, but there’s typically plenty of parking in the downtown area.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates a light-rail system consisting of three train lines within the Greater Houston area. If you live outside the 610 Loop, there’s also Park & Ride bus transportation from areas like Cypress, Grand Parkway, Bay Area, Spring, Addicks and more. These buses travel into downtown or to the Texas Medical Center on High Occupancy Vehicle express lanes to avoid traffic.

13. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Best Places to Live Rank: 150

Metro Population: 2,096,657

Average Commute Time: 30.3 minutes

San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the island’s main metropolitan area and a popular tourist destination. While old San Juan and Condado are walkable and bike-friendly, you’ll need a car to travel around most of the area.

The Autoridad Metropolitana de Autobuses (AMA) is a public bus service that operates through the metro area. The Tren Urbano rail system is limited, only operating within 10 miles of central San Juan. Taxi services are mostly used to and from the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. There’s also a free trolley service in Old San Juan, but it’s only between the most popular attraction sites.

12. Baltimore

Best Places to Live Rank: 116

Metro Population: 2,837,237

Average Commute Time: 30.7 minutes

Buses and cars are the preferred method of transportation in Charm City. The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus system services most of the Baltimore metro area with more than 60 bus routes, and the free Charm City Circulator bus services downtown. You can also find electric scooters and bicycles throughout the city and the Baltimore Water Taxi, if you’re traveling between waterfront neighborhoods. Commuter MTA trains run between Washington, D.C., and other locations in Maryland. The Metro SubwayLink and Light RailLink operate in and around downtown Baltimore.

11. Seattle

Best Places to Live Rank: 81

Metro Population: 3,971,125

Average Commute Time: 30.7 minutes

Seattle residents prefer to travel by car, making daily commutes frustrating, especially if you need to travel over one of the city’s many bridges. Seattle sits between Lake Washington and Puget Sound, limiting the expansion of roads.

Despite the steep hills, biking is popular. The King County Metro Transit bus system services tourist locations and major neighborhoods, but locals say the buses don’t run often enough. There’s also the city’s Link Light Rail that travels through downtown between Angle Lake Station and Northgate.

10. Modesto, California

Best Places to Live Rank: 145

Metro Population: 829,992

Average Commute Time: 31 minutes

Known for its quiet residential neighborhoods and impressive agricultural industry, Modesto has an average commute time nearly 4 minutes more than the national average. StanRTA, the city’s main bus system, offers two dozen routes, but most residents prefer to drive their own car. The StanRTA provides express service to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) train station, the BART station and the downtown transit center in Manteca and Stockton. StanRTA also connects with the Amtrak in Modesto.

9. Los Angeles

Best Places to Live Rank: 139

Metro Population: 18,628,215

Average Commute Time: 31 minutes

The majority of residents in the City of Angels prefer to commute by car, which is why this city is notorious for its traffic congestion. Transportation options in Los Angeles include subways, light-rail, buses and shuttles on nearly every corner of the greater LA area. The Los Angeles Metro System connects attractions and main business hubs, and buses run under the same name.There’s also the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) DASH bus system, which services downtown and connects to the LADOT commuter express, however, buses are less frequent and reliable.

8. Boston

Best Places to Live Rank: 44

Metro Population: 4,912,030

Average Commute Time: 31.1 minutes

Boston is a smaller town with all the perks of a big city. Because the city wasn’t planned on a grid, navigating the area by car can be a nightmare, and many residents prefer to walk or bike to work instead. An alternative to driving is Boston’s public transit system, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The MBTA has a railway, bus, subway (the T) and ferry services throughout the metro area. The city’s Commuter Rail has 137 stops and connects Boston to surrounding communities in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

7. Chicago

Best Places to Live Rank: 123

Metro Population: 9,607,711

Average Commute Time: 31.3 minutes

Parking and traffic in Chicago are big headaches, which is why many residents choose to commute via the city’s public transportation system. The Chicago Transit Authority’s L trains travel in every direction, and the Metra train system connects downtown with suburbs to the north, west and south. The CTA bus system has convenient routes throughout the city, and there’s a Night Owl service running until 2 a.m. or later. Most streets have bike lanes, and many residents and visitors make use of the Divvy rental bike stations.

6. Atlanta

Best Places to Live Rank: 64

Metro Population: 6,026,734

Average Commute Time: 31.8 minutes

Atlanta is one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas, causing an increase in traffic and congestion in heavily populated areas. Millions of drivers take to Atlanta’s complex freeway system each day, leading to frequent delays and traffic jams. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is the city’s public transportation system. MARTA has rail and bus services that travel throughout the city and metro area. The Atlanta Streetcar is another option for in-town commutes, operating on a 2.7-mile loop from the convention and entertainment district to the Sweet Auburn area.

5. Vallejo and Fairfield, California

Best Places to Live Rank: 142

Metro Population: 451,432

Average Commute Time: 33.2 minutes

The two California cities, Vallejo and Fairfield, are just 18 miles apart and sit between Sacramento and San Francisco. In Vallejo, commuters can use the ferry system to connect to nearby Bay Area cities or take the SolTrans bus system around town or over the Benicia-Martinex Bridge to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train stop. Walking and cycling is an option, but usually only along the waterfront.

In Fairfield, most people drive to work, but there’s also the Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST) bus service. SolTrans connects Fairfield and Vallejo, and Fairfield has a stop for Capitol Corridor trains that run through Sacramento and San Jose.

4. San Francisco

Best Places to Live Rank: 45

Metro Population: 4,725,584

Average Commute Time: 33.4 minutes

San Francisco consists of 49 square miles of boulevards, curvy streets, alleyways and hills, which is why most residents choose to drive. If you don’t have a car in San Francisco, you can use the city’s Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni), which operates buses, streetcars and cable cars throughout the region. Commuters from surrounding areas like Oakland, Richmond and Daly City typically rely on the BART light rail system. If you prefer to bike, the Bay Wheels bike share program provides 4,500 bikes and more than 6,000 docks across the city. There are also several ferries that travel along the Bay Area.

3. Washington, D.C.

Best Places to Live Rank: 39

Metro Population: 6,332,069

Average Commute Time: 34.3 minutes

Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital, has an extensive public transit system operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority; however, many residents still choose to drive. The WMATA has train and bus services that connect the district with suburban neighborhoods in Maryland and Virginia, and there are bus routes in surrounding communities. The Capital Bikeshare program allows people to rent bikes from hundreds of pickup and drop-off stations in the region.

2. Stockton, California

Best Places to Live Rank: 148

Metro Population: 771,406

Average Commute Time: 35.2 minutes

Most Stockton commuters travel by car so bumper-to-bumper traffic is not uncommon along Interstate 5 and Highway 99. The San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) operates several bus routes within San Joaquin County, moving travelers through Stockton and nearby communities. The bus also connects with the BART system to San Francisco.

1. New York City

Best Places to Live Rank: 98

Metro Population: 20,968,258

Average Commute Time: 36.4 minutes

There’s a 16.9-minute difference between New York City and Lincoln, Nebraska, the city with the shortest commute. Despite having the longest commute, people keep flocking to the Big Apple. Most New Yorkers opt for public transportation, walking or biking to get around, as traffic congestion is a major problem in the city. Traffic delays are common around bridges and tunnels, especially during rush hour.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is New York City’s public transportation system, which consists of subways, buses and ferries. The subway system has 25 lines and serves Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. The bus system has routes throughout NYC’s five boroughs and connects the city to suburbs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

