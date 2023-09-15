15 More Affordable Schools for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students. With the price of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition…

Schools with the lowest costs for international students.

With the price of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition to tuition and other expenses, traveling to the U.S. to study at a four-year college can be expensive. But international students on a tight budget shouldn’t be discouraged — there are many lower-cost options to explore. Among the 613 ranked colleges that enrolled at least 25 international students, for instance, 15 have annual total costs below $12,500, according to U.S. News data. These costs do not account for awarded financial aid and include tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation.

Here are the 15 U.S. schools with the lowest reported total costs for international students in 2023-2024. Schools that did not report total costs or enrollment numbers for international students are excluded, as well as schools with fewer than 25 enrolled international students.

Southwest Minnesota State University

Location: Marshall, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 103 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $12,423

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 6,144

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 108

International student 6-year graduation rate: 21%

Learn more about Southwest Minnesota State University.

University of Minnesota Crookston

Location: Crookston, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 32 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $12,412

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,303

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 66

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about University of Minnesota Crookston.

Northern State University (SD)

Location: Aberdeen, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $11,947

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,851

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 31

International student 6-year graduation rate: 40%

Learn more about Northern State University.

Delta State University (MS)

Location: Cleveland, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 55 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $11,655

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,889

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 54

International student 6-year graduation rate: 67%

Learn more about Delta State University.

Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Location: Kingsville, Texas

U.S. News rank: 352 (tie), National Universities

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $11,445

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 4,845

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 144

International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%

Learn more about Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

Dickinson State University (ND)

Location: Dickinson, North Dakota

U.S. News rank: 49, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $11,218

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,411

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 38

International student 6-year graduation rate: 40%

Learn more about Dickinson State University.

Broward College (FL)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

U.S. News rank: 47 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $10,329

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 30,057

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,444

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Broward College.

Central State University (OH)

Location: Wilberforce, Ohio

U.S. News rank: 68-74, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $9,830

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,406

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 116

International student 6-year graduation rate: 100%

Learn more about Central State University.

Nicholls State University (LA)

Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $9,249

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,328

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 86

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Nicholls State University.

Minot State University (ND)

Location: Minot, North Dakota

U.S. News rank: 120, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $8,634

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 2,530

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 222

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Minot State University.

Western Carolina University (NC)

Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina

U.S. News rank: 227 (tie), National Universities

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $8,532

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 9,956

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 176

International student 6-year graduation rate: 75%

Learn more about Western Carolina University.

Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Location: Goodwell, Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie), Regional Colleges (West)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $8,426

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 1,242

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 47

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Wayne State College (NE)

Location: Wayne, Nebraska

U.S. News rank: 92 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $7,923

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 3,860

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 110

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Wayne State College.

Brigham Young University–Provo (UT)

Location: Provo, Utah

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $6,496

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 31,401

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 908

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Brigham Young University–Provo.

Fayetteville State University (NC)

Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost for international students, 2023-24: $6,262

Total undergraduates, fall 2022: 5,748

International undergraduates, fall 2022: 29

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Fayetteville State University.

15 More Affordable Schools for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/29/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.