13 Top Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

Whether you’re embarking on your first cruise alone or you’ve been on solo cruises before, single travelers will find more options than ever when it comes to cruising solo. Many cruise lines offer single staterooms with the same amenities as other cabins, at a price similar to what you’d pay with double occupancy fares. You’ll also find special promotions where the single supplement fee is reduced or waived, making it more affordable to reserve a spacious stateroom or luxurious suite with even more amenities — including personalized butler service, an added perk of booking with many luxury lines.

If you’re ready for a maritime adventure, an extended vacation or simply a quick getaway from home, these top cruise lines offer some of the best options for solo travelers on waterways around the world.

Lines with solo accommodations and waived fees

Norwegian Cruise Line

Launched in 2010, Norwegian Epic was the first cruise ship in the industry to feature studio accommodations for solo travelers. Norwegian Cruise Line offers this category on nine of the 19 ships in its fleet, including the newest ship, Norwegian Viva. These cabins, at an average size of 100 square feet, are designed and priced with the solo traveler in mind. They have no single supplements — and studio rooms on board Norwegian Bliss even boast virtual windows.

Guests of the studios get access to the private Studio Lounge. In this exclusive space, you can socialize with other solo travelers and enjoy complimentary refreshments. There are also singles meetups throughout the voyage and plenty of fun-filled onboard activities to mingle with like-minded cruisers. Solo travelers can check out all the fun for singles on Norwegian Viva this winter on a cruise to the Caribbean, or in spring 2024 as the ship sets sail for the Mediterranean.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises offers interior and balcony solo cabins for single cruisers on its Meraviglia-class ships: the MSC Meraviglia, Bellissima, Grandiosa, Virtuosa and the newest vessel in the fleet, MSC Euribia. The second-newest ship, MSC World Europa, has 28 cabins — 10 Studio Interior and 18 Studio Ocean View staterooms — designed specifically for solo travelers. MSC World America, set to debut in 2025, will also feature the solo studio staterooms.

During voyages with MSC Cruises, single cruisers are invited to a complimentary, hosted cocktail party to mix and mingle with other solo travelers. The daily program is also an excellent source to discover additional activities, entertainment and opportunities to meet other cruisers. You’ll have onboard special events like the themed 70s-inspired Flower Party and the White Party, where the ship is decked out in festive white decor and guests don their best white attire. In addition, there are various sports tournaments, or you can show off your culinary expertise during a MasterChef competition.

MSC’s Caribbean and Bahamas cruises departing from Miami and New York City feature an overnight visit to Ocean Cay, the line’s private island and marine reserve. While there, singles can participate in fun-filled evening activities like a Champagne Sunset Cruise or a glow paddleboarding excursion in the lagoon, then attend the lively Luna Libre Party and the lighthouse show.

Holland America Line

Three of Holland America Line’s newest ships each offer 12 solo cabins to accommodate single travelers: the Pinnacle-class Nieuw Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Konigsdam. These ocean view staterooms range in size from 127 to 172 square feet and feature the same amenities as the double occupancy cabins but with a double bed. The cruise line’s Single Staterooms are priced for one person. If a guest chooses to book a different stateroom, single supplements for double occupancy cabins are as much as 100% over the standard fare, depending on the voyage and the cabin category.

Long committed to solo travelers, the line offers many activities where guests can meet other singles such as wine tastings, cocktail mixers, exercise classes, daily quizzes, sports challenges and more. If you’re a solo traveler and a member of AARP, Holland America is now the exclusive cruise benefit provider to AARP’s members. Solo cruisers will have access to an AARP member-only onboard credit that ranges from $50 to $200, depending on the itinerary and stateroom category.

For itineraries, Holland America’s Alaska cruises and cruisetours are perfect for solo travelers, offering many opportunities to connect with fellow cruisers. Another favorite for singles is the line’s fall voyages sailing from Boston to Québec City or Montreal.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International features studio staterooms on select ships that range in size from 101 to 199 square feet. These solo accommodations include interior rooms, virtual balcony staterooms and a super studio ocean view stateroom with a balcony. The cabins do not carry the single supplement fee singles encounter when booking other types of staterooms, making them an attractive option when traveling alone.

Once on board the ship, solo cruisers will have countless options to engage and socialize with other travelers. When it comes to dining with Royal Caribbean, make a reservation at the Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki for an entertaining meal with new friends, or join fellow foodies for the intimate Chef’s Table experience (the dining venues vary by ship). Singles can also participate in onboard activities like trivia contests, drink seminars, escape rooms, dance classes and pool parties.

If you need more thrills to stay busy and to meet people, Royal Caribbean’s ships feature world-class shows and entertainment alongside adrenaline-pumping rides and attractions. If you’re sailing in the Caribbean, there are plenty of opportunities to meet and chat with other passengers at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Luxury line Atlas Ocean Voyages offers single cruisers 183 square feet of beautifully appointed space in solo accommodations that come without single supplement fees. These ocean view staterooms feature a queen bed, a panoramic picture window, a private spa bathroom with a rain shower and body jets, a stocked minifridge replenished daily with personal favorites, and other luxurious amenities. Single guests can also book other stateroom or suite categories with single supplements starting at 50% of the double occupancy price.

The line’s three intimate yacht-style cruise ships — World Navigator, World Traveller and the new World Voyager, whose inaugural season begins in Antarctica in November 2023 — are all-inclusive. Meals at all the dining venues, premium beverages and wines, gratuities, culturally immersive excursions, and more are included in the fare. With fewer than 200 guests on board, there’s an atmosphere of conviviality on these ships — especially when exploring remote destinations with like-minded and adventurous travelers during expeditions in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ new Edge-class ships offer some of the best options for solo cruisers. The line’s two newest vessels, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent (set to debut in late 2023), each boast 32 single staterooms with an Infinite Veranda. In addition, Celebrity Apex has 24 solo cabins, and Celebrity Edge features 16 staterooms for individual guests. These one-person accommodations offer a minimum of 131 square feet of space and the same upscale amenities you’ll find in other category staterooms on their ships. Solo guests can look for special promotions where the single supplement is waived on select Celebrity voyages throughout the year.

Once on board the vessel, check out the daily program for activities conducive to meeting others — like wine tastings, cocktail-making classes and more. You’ll also enjoy thrilling top-notch entertainment around the ship in The Theatre, The Club and Eden. A few popular cruises for singles are the line’s Caribbean and Mexico itineraries on Celebrity Beyond.

Virgin Voyages

The hip vibe on board the adults-only Virgin Voyages ships is ideal for solo cruisers looking to meet other travelers. Its superyacht-style ships — Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady — offer 40 interior cabins ranging in size from 105 to 177 square feet. There are also six Sea View staterooms with portholes boasting between 130 to 190 square feet of space. These Insider and Sea View cabins are designed and priced for single travelers, with amenities like high-tech mood lighting and roomy rain showers. The line also runs promotions where solo cruisers can book double occupancy staterooms without paying a single supplement.

Activities and festival-like entertainment around the ships foster fast friendships. Diners will enjoy the interactive experience at Gunbae, the lively Korean barbecue venue. The “grog walk” is a fun pub stroll where solo sailors can join fellow mates while sipping and snacking their way through all the signature bars. For even more fun, check out the evening shipwide events such as the themed Scarlet Party, which features live music and immersive experiences. The line also hosts meetups for singles throughout each voyage.

Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways’ river and small-ship cruises traverse waterways around the world, including in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. The company waives the single supplement on a selection of staterooms, including its Panorama Suites, on select European and Asia departures. The company recommends booking early as the specially priced cabins do sell out. Solo travelers make up about 10% of the passengers on this river cruise line.

Avalon’s fleet of Suite Ships operates in Europe and Southeast Asia and features cabins with a minimum of 172 square feet. About 80% of the staterooms are Panorama Suites, which have 200 feet of living space, beds with a view and the river cruise industry’s only open-air balcony. With Avalon excursions, solo cruisers have opportunities to meet like-minded guests during immersive tours, cooking classes, wine tastings, yoga or fitness classes, biking or hiking trips, and more. Single guests can choose to dine at tables for just two people or ones that can accommodate up to eight passengers.

AmaWaterways

Two single occupancy staterooms are available on four of AmaWaterways’ river cruise ships: AmaDolce, AmaDante, AmaLyra and AmaCello. These accommodations do not have single supplement fees. Solo cruisers can also book staterooms with a 20% single supplement on select sailings in Europe and Southeast Asia. (Note that this pricing does not apply to certain stateroom categories and suites.)

With the friendly, small-ship atmosphere, solo cruisers will find it comfortable to socialize with other passengers and the crew. Onboard activities and immersive excursions also create opportunities for fostering friendships, especially among like-minded travelers. Excellent options for solo cruises include themed sailings centered around music and wine or the magical Christmas markets itineraries along the Danube, Rhone and Rhine rivers.

Lines with discounted supplement fares

Azamara

Azamara’s special offers for solo travelers include reduced single supplements of 25% to 50% of the double occupancy rate on select sailings. The line’s four midsized sister ships — carrying no more than 700 passengers — are mostly all-inclusive. Amenities included in the cruise fare include most meals; standard spirits, wines and beers; bottled water, soft drinks, and specialty teas and coffees; shuttle service in port; gratuities; and complimentary AzAmazing Evenings ashore or Destination Celebration experiences on the ship. Dining at the two specialty restaurants is an additional cost unless guests have accommodations in the Club World Owner’s Suites, Club Ocean Suite or Club Continent Suite.

Single guests on Azamara cruises will find events during the sailing and venues around the ship where you can mix and mingle with other solo travelers and chat with the friendly crew. Intimate and culturally immersive excursions also create opportunities to meet passengers with similar interests. Azamara Onward, the latest ship, boasts the new Atlas Bar, a great spot to meet other travelers.

For itineraries, Azamara’s signature “Country-Intensive Voyages” are a favorite of solo cruisers, including the 10- or 11-night Greece Intensive Voyage. For an extended sailing, check out the festive 12-night Carnival in Rio Voyage, which features a stop in Rio de Janeiro during the city’s famed Carnival.

Cunard Line

Cunard Line features dedicated solo staterooms on its three ships, priced at approximately 166% to 174% of the equivalent double occupancy cruise fare. Guests can choose between a spacious Britannia Inside or Britannia Oceanview cabin, or opt for a larger stateroom with a single supplement. For a little “me time” pampering while on board, solos will appreciate 24-hour room service, complimentary Penhaligon’s toiletries and a chilled bottle of sparkling wine. Single guests will also be invited to get-togethers. You can either dine alone at venues around the ship such as the main dining room or choose to share a table with other passengers.

With an international mix of travelers, single cruisers will find many opportunities to meet and chat with others, especially during a Transatlantic Crossing. During the sailing, you’ll find many enriching and relaxing activities that encourage socializing. According to Cunard, there’s a sense of camaraderie and a passion around the voyage — and the unique travel experience of crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Silversea Cruises

Luxury line Silversea Cruises offers 25% single supplements on various voyages throughout the year, including expedition cruises to destinations like the Galápagos Islands, Antarctica and the Arctic, and Greenland. The line’s all-inclusive fares include luxurious ocean view suites, gourmet dining, complimentary wines and spirits, gratuities, onboard enrichment and entertainment, shore excursions, and more. Solo travelers will even have personalized butler service to indulge their every whim.

The line’s fleet of a dozen intimate ships, carrying no more than 728 guests, offers a clubby atmosphere perfect for meeting solo and like-minded travelers. Single guests will also have the opportunity to engage with other solo passengers during a welcome reception with Champagne at the beginning of each voyage. Popular itineraries for Silversea’s single cruisers include its Transoceanic journeys, a bucket list trip for many cruisers.

Seabourn

Seabourn has special offers throughout the year where solo cruisers can take advantage of reduced pricing equal to double occupancy fares or discounts on the single supplement starting at 25% above the double occupancy fares. These rates are available on select voyages, including expedition cruises. Frequent solo cruisers and members of the luxury line’s Seabourn Club Diamond Elite will also find reduced single supplements on Diamond Elite Single Supplement Sailings. In addition, club members receive invitations to exclusive events, where they can meet and mingle with fellow cruisers. Solo passengers are also invited to sit with the ship’s officers, crew and entertainers at dinner — and there are hosted get-togethers for single travelers.

Solo cruisers will enjoy beautifully designed oceanfront suites and all-inclusive amenities on board Seabourn‘s intimate ships. These perks include world-class dining; complimentary premium wine and spirits; a spa and wellness program in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil; included gratuities; and the line’s enrichment series, Seabourn Conversations. Single cruisers looking for an extended holiday will enjoy longer voyages on the line’s newest purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit.

