10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years

The best dividend stocks are not necessarily the ones with the highest dividend yields. In fact, stocks with extremely high…

The best dividend stocks are not necessarily the ones with the highest dividend yields. In fact, stocks with extremely high yields often also have high payout ratios, and dividends are only as good as the financial health of the companies paying them. When companies run into trouble, a dividend cut is often one of the first lines of defense. Companies that are aggressively increasing their dividends may not pay the highest yields today, but they could be excellent long-term investments.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are 10 stocks Morningstar analysts recommend that have more than doubled their dividends in the past 10 years:

Stock Forward dividend yield Dividend growth since 2013 The Cigna Group (CI) 1.75% 12,200% Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 0.79% 2,400% Zions Bancorp. NA (ZION) 4.7% 925% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 3.4% 450% Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) 5% 441% FMC Corp. (FMC) 3.1% 396% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 6.1% 318% The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) 1.7% 317% Masco Corp. (MAS) 2% 338% The Allstate Corp. (ALL) 3.3% 256%

The Cigna Group (CI)

Cigna is one of the largest U.S. managed care organizations and pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. Analyst Julie Utterback says Cigna is pursuing several growth opportunities, including cross-selling PBM services to managed care clients and vice versa. Cigna is also expanding geographically into international markets. The company is targeting between 6% and 8% organic profit growth and between 10% and 13% earnings growth. In 2013, Cigna paid just 4 cents per share as an annual dividend. Today, it pays a $1.23 dividend each quarter. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $344 fair value estimate for CI stock, which closed at $281.48 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $4.92 per share, yielding 1.75% Dividend growth since 2013: 12,200%

Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Global Payments provides payment technology and software to merchants and financial institutions. The stock is up 27.4% this year as of Sept. 8 including dividends, the best performance of any stock on this list. Analyst Brett Horn says Global Payments’ earnings are steady and on a positive trajectory, just like its dividend. Margins are improving, and Horn says the stock is “materially undervalued” given its solid financial performance, including 7% adjusted net revenue growth in the second quarter. The stock’s quarterly dividend has increased from 1 cent per share in 2013 to 25 cents in 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $179 fair value estimate for GPN stock, which closed at $125.91 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $1 per share, yielding 0.79% Dividend growth since 2013: 2,400%

Zions Bancorp. NA (ZION)

Zions is a U.S. regional bank focused on commercial lending in 11 Western states, including Utah, California and Texas. A banking crisis rattled U.S. regional bank stocks in 2023, and Zions is no exception. However, analyst Eric Compton says the weakness is a buying opportunity given Zions is still positioned to generate adjusted returns on tangible equity in the 9% to 11% range. In the past 10 years, Zions has boosted its quarterly dividend payment from 4 cents to 41 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $58 fair value estimate for ZION stock, which closed at $34.92 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $1.64 per share, yielding 4.7% Dividend growth since 2013: 925%

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. Goldman reported roughly $1 billion in impairments in the second quarter tied to its consumer banking platform business and its real estate investments. Analyst Michael Wong says those impairments are symptomatic of the difficult banking environment and should not have a material impact on the $107 billion investment bank. In addition, underwriting revenue was up 25% year over year in the quarter. Since 2013, Goldman has raised its quarterly dividend payout from 50 cents to $2.75. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $410 price target for GS stock, which closed at $325.52 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $11 per share, yielding 3.4% Dividend growth since 2013: 450%

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy is a leading North American consumer electronics and entertainment software retailer. U.S. same-store sales declined 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop projects modest annual revenue growth of 1.1% and just 2.2% annual operating income growth over the next 10 years in a difficult and competitive environment. Still, he says Best Buy remains the preeminent U.S. brick-and-mortar electronics retailer. The company has raised its quarterly dividend from 17 cents in 2013 to 92 cents in 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $95 fair value estimate for BBY stock, which closed at $73.23 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $3.68 per share, yielding 5% Dividend growth since 2013: 441%

[SEE: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

FMC Corp. (FMC)

FMC is a leading supplier of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and other crop protection chemicals. Analyst Seth Goldstein says lower volumes will hurt full-year profits, but the stock’s sell-off this year is overdone and the current price provides a margin of safety. Looking to the longer term, Goldstein says the commercial launch of premium crop protection products currently in development will help drive annual profit growth of 5%. FMC has raised its quarterly dividend from 11.7 cents in 2013 to 58 cents in 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $135 fair value estimate for FMC stock, which closed at $75.46 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $2.32 per share, yielding 3.1% Dividend growth since 2013: 396%

Comerica Inc. (CMA)

Comerica is a U.S. regional bank and middle-market lender based in Texas that also has a strong banking presence in Michigan. Comerica shares are down 41.8% in the past year, but its 6.1% dividend yield is the highest on this list. Compton says Comerica’s earnings growth has stalled, but it has benefited from the current interest rate cycle, which sent its normalized returns on tangible equity up to the high teens. He says Comerica also returned to deposit growth in the second quarter. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $73 fair value estimate for CMA stock, which closed at $46.73 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $2.84 per share, yielding 6.1% Dividend growth since 2013: 318%

The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Charles Schwab serves as a securities brokerage and provides wealth management, banking, custody and other investment services. The company recently said it expects to incur between $400 million and $500 million in costs through 2024 related to its headcount reductions and real estate investments, but Wong says the $500 million in cost savings it plans to generate will be far more important to long-term investors than the one-time charges. Since 2013, Charles Schwab has increased its quarterly dividend from 6 cents to 25 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $80 fair value estimate for SCHW stock, which closed at $59.33 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $1 per share, yielding 1.7% Dividend growth since 2013: 317%

Masco Corp. (MAS)

Masco is one of the world’s leading producers of faucets, coatings and other consumer brand-name building and home improvement products. Analyst Brian Bernard says Masco’s profit margins continue to impress, even as sales volumes decline. Revenue was down 10% year over year in the second quarter, but adjusted operating margins increased by 1.4% to 19%. Bernard says the company’s professional paint expansion is one of the company’s best growth opportunities. Since 2013, Masco has raised its quarterly dividend from 6.5 cents to 28.5 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $72 fair value estimate for MAS stock, which closed at $56.23 on Sept. 8.

Forward annual dividend: $1.14 per share, yielding 2% Dividend growth since 2013: 338%

The Allstate Corp. (ALL)

Allstate is a leading U.S. personal lines property-casualty insurance company. Analyst Brett Horn says Allstate had a difficult second quarter that included a 140% surge in catastrophic losses to $2.7 billion. The catastrophic losses coupled with personal auto headwinds led to an overall $1.4 billion net loss in the quarter, but Horn says Allstate is making the right move by prioritizing profitability over growth moving forward. Since 2013, Allstate has increased its quarterly dividend from 25 cents to 89 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $122 fair value estimate for ALL stock.

Forward annual dividend: $3.56 per share, yielding 3.3% Dividend growth since 2013: 256%

More from U.S. News

2023’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

7 Best Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

What Is the Best Bitcoin Wallet? 5 Contenders

10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.