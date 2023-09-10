10 Brokers That Offer Commission-Free Trading

The trend of commission-free, online trading platforms makes investing more accessible to more people, especially as account minimums disappear. [Sign…

The trend of commission-free, online trading platforms makes investing more accessible to more people, especially as account minimums disappear.

It’s important to understand that when an online broker offers commission-free trading, it really just means they don’t charge their own fee for helping execute the trade. There might still be other fees involved. Remember, too, that exchange-traded funds and mutual funds come with expense ratios, and those fees are still charged even if there isn’t a commission for buying or selling the fund.

As with any investment, it’s vital to know what you’re getting into, understand the terms and ensure you’re prepared for potential losses. If you’re looking for a commission-free online broker for your investment needs, here are 10 that don’t charge trading fees:

Charles Schwab

A well-known discount broker that dropped its trading commission to zero in 2019, Charles Schwab Corp.’s (ticker: SCHW) free trading applies to ETFs, stocks, fractional shares and Schwab mutual funds. There is no account minimum for self-directed accounts, so opening an account and funding it is relatively easy. Schwab also offers several research tools and educational materials. On top of that, the broker has an automated investing platform, Intelligent Portfolios, for those interested in a robo-advisor product, although you’ll need at least $5,000 to get started. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Fidelity

You probably think of Fidelity Investments Inc. mainly in terms of retirement account management. That’s certainly the company’s bread and butter, but Fidelity also has its own discount online trading platform that doesn’t come with an account minimum. On top of that, you can trade U.S. stocks, ETFs and options without paying commissions. All of the firm’s proprietary mutual funds also trade for free along with many non-Fidelity mutual funds. Because it’s Fidelity, there’s no surprise there are many investment education and research tools you can use to help make informed investing decisions. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Firstrade

From the first page of Firstrade, you know you’re getting a solid commission-free brokerage. The platform charges no commissions on stocks, ETFs, mutual funds or options. Its straightforward platform also makes it a great choice for investors who don’t want a large learning curve with a new online broker. Novice and experienced investors alike can appreciate its stock screeners, which integrate with Morningstar so you’re sure to get top-end research. What you won’t get through Firstrade is personalized financial advice because the firm has no financial advisors. That said, the customer service team is quite knowledgeable. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) made its name as an options-trading website, but it’s possible to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs and many mutual funds without paying a commission on the IBKR Lite plan. There is no account minimum, so getting started is fairly simple. This broker offers an interesting range of tools designed to analyze your portfolio and options choices, including the ability to use “what-if” scenarios, which let you create a hypothetical portfolio based on your actual portfolio so you can see how changes may affect your results. On top of that, the index arbitrage meter is an interesting tool you can use to determine whether futures prices on indexes are fair value. Just be aware that futures trades are not commission free on the platform. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Merrill Edge

For Bank of America Corp. (BAC) customers, the natural choice for a commission-free broker may be Merrill Edge. The Bank of America subsidiary allows you to link your Bank of America bank account with your Merrill Edge brokerage account so you can view and manage everything from one platform. The platform also offers trading online for stocks and ETFs to complement a fairly robust suite of research tools. With no account minimum, it’s easy to get started. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

E-Trade

How many investors remember the E-Trade Financial Corp. baby and those clever commercials? Well, E-Trade has gone from being one of the more expensive online brokers in the past to offering free trading on U.S. stocks, mutual funds, options and ETFs. There is no account minimum requirement, making it easy to get started. E-Trade also offers several research tools, different platforms and charting options to better analyze the data and choose investments that are most likely to help you meet your goals. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Ally Invest

Ally Financial Inc. originally started as an online bank, offering high-yield accounts. Now, it also offers investment services. Ally Invest will let you open an account with no minimums, as well as trade stocks and ETFs without worrying about trading commissions. The company partnered with ETF providers such as Vanguard, GlobalX and iShares to bring investors the best of the best at no cost. It also has some solid investment education resources and offers access to streaming quotes, charts and calculators designed to help you make informed decisions. It also has a robo-advisor option with no management fees and a low $100 account minimum, although it will keep 30% of your account in cash — albeit fairly high interest cash at 4.4% annual interest. You’d need to pay 0.3% per year for a more fully invested robo-advisor account that keeps only 2% in cash. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Vanguard

Known for low-cost investing, The Vanguard Group Inc.’s large fund selection makes it a great option for long-term investors. As of January 2020, the broker also offers commission-free trading online for stocks, ETFs and many mutual funds. That said, you may incur a $25 account service fee if you don’t opt into e-delivery of account documents. The company still caters more to buy-and-hold investors by not providing a lot of tools or calculators for short-term trading. It also doesn’t list leveraged ETFs on its platform, which can involve considerably more risk. The platform does provide digital advice in both purely robo form through its Digital Advisor and a hybrid form with Vanguard Personal Advisor, both of which have account minimum requirements. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

TD Ameritrade

Now owned by Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade Inc. is a good option for both beginner and experienced traders. It charges no commissions on all online trades of U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs and options. TD Ameritrade also provides robust trading and educational platforms that meet you at your level and guide you from there. With no account minimum, you can also open an account from wherever you and your bank account are located. When you do fund your account, you’ll need to put in at least $50 if you use an electronic transfer. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

Webull

A newer addition to the online brokerage industry, Webull has proven itself to be a great option for commission-free trading. With no fees to trade stocks or ETFs or account minimums, it’s an easy choice for beginning investors. As an added bonus, the company is currently offering six to 12 free fractional shares stocks when you sign up. It also provides advanced charting tools and a customizable layout with more than 55 indicators and more than 60 technical signals for you to choose from, making it a great choice for active traders as well as newbies. To get unlimited day trades, you’ll need at least $25,000 in your account, though. Read U.S. News & World Report’s review.

