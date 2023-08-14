Zynerba: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEVON, Pa. (AP) — DEVON, Pa. (AP) — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.8 million…

DEVON, Pa. (AP) — DEVON, Pa. (AP) — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Devon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

