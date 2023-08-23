Zuora: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.6…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $108 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zuora expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107.5 million to $109.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zuora expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 23 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $428 million to $433 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.