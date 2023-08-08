Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $671 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.37 to $5.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.5 billion to $8.65 billion.

