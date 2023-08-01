Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.6…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.82 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBH

