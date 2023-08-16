Live Radio
ZIM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 16, 2023, 7:40 AM

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $215.1 million in its second quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.79 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

_____

