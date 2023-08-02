Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $506 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zillow said it expects revenue in the range of $458 million to $486 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on Z at https://www.zacks.com/ap/Z

