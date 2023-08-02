Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $506 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zillow said it expects revenue in the range of $458 million to $486 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.