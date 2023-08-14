Zevra Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.