Zeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $171.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $712 million to $718 million.

