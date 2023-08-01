Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144 million.…

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $3.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to $1.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

