Yirendai: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported earnings of $72.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $182.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Yirendai said it expects revenue in the range of $124.1 million to $151.7 million.

