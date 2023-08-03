Yelp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326 million.

